Hand-Built Terra Prime, "Electric Enduro Bike," Is Set To Take Over U.S. Streets

Since humans have figured out how to manipulate certain metals to hold an electrical charge (batteries), we've begun to stick them into almost everything with wheels. For example, the Terra Prime is one machine that uses electric power.
Folks, back in 2020, the Founder and CEO of Terra Bikes, Dylan Brown, founded a small e-motorcycle brand in the Rocky Mountains. Fast-forward to about a week ago, and their results started to seep into social media and news outlets. What was all this news about? Nothing more than their handbuilt Terra Prime "electric enduro bike." Let's dive in and see what we can get our hands on for $12,000 (€11,000 at current exchange rates). Yes, this is the asking price for this scrambler-style EV, but is it worth it? That's precisely what we're going to explore.
Now, quite a bit of capability is wrapped up in each Prime. But, one reason we're being asked to dish out $12K for one of these babies is how they're built. We've already established that they're built by hand, but beyond that, several artisans work closely together to bring each Prime to life. This also means everyone needs a cut.
Overall, each frame is crafted from 1 in chromoly steel (CrMo) tubes, and since it's an electric machine, all the space that would otherwise be reserved for an engine, now holds nothing more than a massive battery pack. Standard, each Prime is equipped with a 42 Ah battery, but an upgrade is available that bumps the battery capacity up to 65 Ah. Be sure to dish out a few extra bucks for this upgrade. With the base battery, the manufacturer brags about a range that exceeds 60 mi (96.5 km). That's almost twice the distance the average American drives in a single day.
But, there is a catch here, and one that can be proven to be useful. If you're a rider that doesn't have a motorcycle license, you'll be riding along at speeds upwards of 28 mph (45 kph) only! While that may seem like a downside, if you're at a stage where you're looking to learn how to ride a bike, it comes across as a perfect fit for this purpose. Best of all, once you finally get that license, Prime will be there, waiting to deliver more power and speed. Then again, what Mama doesn't know can't hurt her; I think you know what I'm talking about here. Considering three ride modes are available, it's quite easy to shift down and get your story straight in the process.
Another essential aspect to consider about the Prime is its suspension. As standard, we're looking at a front fork with 8 in (20 cm) of suspension and, at the rear, another 6 in (15 cm) of plushness for your bottom. Terra Bikes even goes so far as to mention that Prime is a beast forged in the mountains of Colorado, so you can be sure that it's going to perform. Speaking of performance, this machine operates with DOT-approved lights and indicators. In short, it's all road-legal, baby! The rest of Prime is completed with an LCD display and even USB connectors to recharge your smartphone on the go.
Now, I understand it's impossible to figure out just what this machine may feel like to ride from where you're standing. Suppose you want to take things further. In that case, you need to dish out a $250 reserve deposit and hang on tight until Terra Bikes throws your machine into the build cue, at which time you'll need to pay up the remaining difference. What if you don't like what you get? I guess we'll find out. Or, you can always wait to see other folks riding these babies around town and hope for a test drive. Something to think about for this year's rides.
Now, quite a bit of capability is wrapped up in each Prime. But, one reason we're being asked to dish out $12K for one of these babies is how they're built. We've already established that they're built by hand, but beyond that, several artisans work closely together to bring each Prime to life. This also means everyone needs a cut.
Overall, each frame is crafted from 1 in chromoly steel (CrMo) tubes, and since it's an electric machine, all the space that would otherwise be reserved for an engine, now holds nothing more than a massive battery pack. Standard, each Prime is equipped with a 42 Ah battery, but an upgrade is available that bumps the battery capacity up to 65 Ah. Be sure to dish out a few extra bucks for this upgrade. With the base battery, the manufacturer brags about a range that exceeds 60 mi (96.5 km). That's almost twice the distance the average American drives in a single day.
Range and battery aside, let's dive into this thing's power. If you look closely at the Prime, you'll notice another component housed in that "engine compartment," a motor. You can see it at the bottom of the frame, right behind the footpegs. Do you see what I'm talking about? Well, you're looking at a 3 kW brushless motor with mid-mounted drive functionality, with a 14T front cog pulling a chain through a 58T rear cog. It's not clear just how much torque this puppy can squeeze out, but apparently, it's enough for hill climbs. Best of all, it can hit a max speed of 55 mph (88.5 kph).
But, there is a catch here, and one that can be proven to be useful. If you're a rider that doesn't have a motorcycle license, you'll be riding along at speeds upwards of 28 mph (45 kph) only! While that may seem like a downside, if you're at a stage where you're looking to learn how to ride a bike, it comes across as a perfect fit for this purpose. Best of all, once you finally get that license, Prime will be there, waiting to deliver more power and speed. Then again, what Mama doesn't know can't hurt her; I think you know what I'm talking about here. Considering three ride modes are available, it's quite easy to shift down and get your story straight in the process.
Another essential aspect to consider about the Prime is its suspension. As standard, we're looking at a front fork with 8 in (20 cm) of suspension and, at the rear, another 6 in (15 cm) of plushness for your bottom. Terra Bikes even goes so far as to mention that Prime is a beast forged in the mountains of Colorado, so you can be sure that it's going to perform. Speaking of performance, this machine operates with DOT-approved lights and indicators. In short, it's all road-legal, baby! The rest of Prime is completed with an LCD display and even USB connectors to recharge your smartphone on the go.
Finally, let's take a look at another crucial aspect of any e-motorcycle that pops up on the market these days, styling. You heard me mention the word scrambler earlier, and all that's more than clear. The "gas tank" comes across as boasting a rather modern look and blends beautifully into a long leather saddle, while the headlamp does a wonderful job of completing the picture. The tube framing also helps sustain the scrambler feeling. But the wheels are out of place. Considering this bike's birthplace, and the need for ground clearance, it makes sense to see what we do.
Now, I understand it's impossible to figure out just what this machine may feel like to ride from where you're standing. Suppose you want to take things further. In that case, you need to dish out a $250 reserve deposit and hang on tight until Terra Bikes throws your machine into the build cue, at which time you'll need to pay up the remaining difference. What if you don't like what you get? I guess we'll find out. Or, you can always wait to see other folks riding these babies around town and hope for a test drive. Something to think about for this year's rides.