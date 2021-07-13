Hamilton’s All-Black Creation Is the Ultimate Military-Inspired, Stealth Watch

The ultimate military-inspired watch needs to be created by a manufacturer who actually made watches for the U.S. military, in order to really bring out that fighting spirit. Combine that with the contemporary vision of a famous Japanese fashion designer, and you’ve got the perfect “phantom” watch.
The new limited-edition of the Khaki Field is the result of a collaboration between Hamilton and the fashion brand N.Hoolywood. With Hamilton having a long tradition in manufacturing watches for the U.S. troops, which began during WWII, it was only natural that it would be the ideal partner for the Japanese brand’s military-inspired FW21 collection.
It’s not the first time that designer Daisuke Obana included a limited-edition Khaki Field watch in his collection but, after more than 10 years, an ever more creative new model had to come to life.
The most striking feature of the new Khaki Field is its monochrome design, both minimalistic and refined. Black inspires “responsibility, precision and accuracy”, in Obana’s view. It also highlights this timepiece’s stealth character. On the downside, the black-on-black could affect legibility, but the contrasting Super-LumiNova-coated hands and markers help balance that out. A sturdy, NATO-style textile strap, in the same unapologetic black, completes the look.
The new Hamilton automatic watch is powered by the brand’s H-10 movement, and comes with an 80-hour power reserve, plus a 10 bar (100 m)/145 psi (328 feet) water resistance. The 40 mm (1.57-inch) case is made of black PVD stainless steel, extending the monochrome theme and adding to the watch’s overall durability.
Only 300 of these sleek, all-black timepieces were created, each inscribed with the “Watch, wrist: General Design by N.HOOLYWOOD/Hamilton” text. But the limited number is not even the worst news. Unfortunately, the new Khaki Field is only available in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, as part of the N.Hoolywood brand’s upcoming collection.
