Half-Scale Lotus Seven Was Built for Half-Scale People, Comes With Honda Engine

There are many car styles out there, but the kind that is synonymous with the word fun must be the one that encompasses all these three traits: open-wheel, open-top, sports car. There are several examples of such a thing, but we are here now to discuss the Lotus Seven. Or, a half-scale version of one.
Originally produced by the British firm from 1957 to 1973, the Seven was supposed to be the entry-level model into the world of incredible motoring, opening the doors to a blend between road trips and organized racing. The thing managed to sell quite well back in its day, and for such a niche vehicle that is quite the accomplishment.
It’s unclear how many of them are still around today, but a quick search online will reveal there’s quite the market for them out there, with Sevens being sold over in Europe for prices ranging from 6,500 to over 20,000 euros ($6,800 to $21,000).
The same quick search reveals something else, too: quite the offering of half-scale Lotus Sevens, offered not directly on the market, but through various auction houses. What’s a half-scale Lotus, you ask? Well, exactly that, and made by some other company to be used by children.
That company’s name is Sonic, and it was created in Chesterfield, UK, with the goal of introducing the little ones to the wonders of open-top, open-wheel motoring.
And in case you’re wondering, this is not just some other toy car powered by electricity or pedaling, but one that uses a real engine, real brakes, and real pretty much everything.
That real engine would be a Honda 160cc unit capable of developing 5.5 hp and pushing the mini Seven to a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). The thing uses brake discs to come to a halt, and is fitted with an anti-roll bar to protect the little ones should they bite more than they can chew. All the moving parts are enclosed as not to harm them inside a fiberglass bodywork painted black and orange.
Inside, two kids could sit next to each other on a plastic bench equipped with two racing harnesses. There is an electric start/stop switch behind the bench, and a fully adjustable pedal box so that most kids, who even at the same age come in different shapes and sizes, could fit in there.
We’re not told when this thing was assembled, but we found it in used condition on the lot of cars and half-cars being sold by Collecting Cars. It shows some signs of use here and there, but that isn’t stopping people from bidding hard for it – 11 bids so far, with six hours left in the auction at the time of writing.
As it stands, the highest sum someone is willing to offer at this time is £1,600 (close to $2,000).
It’s unclear how many of them are still around today, but a quick search online will reveal there’s quite the market for them out there, with Sevens being sold over in Europe for prices ranging from 6,500 to over 20,000 euros ($6,800 to $21,000).
The same quick search reveals something else, too: quite the offering of half-scale Lotus Sevens, offered not directly on the market, but through various auction houses. What’s a half-scale Lotus, you ask? Well, exactly that, and made by some other company to be used by children.
That company’s name is Sonic, and it was created in Chesterfield, UK, with the goal of introducing the little ones to the wonders of open-top, open-wheel motoring.
And in case you’re wondering, this is not just some other toy car powered by electricity or pedaling, but one that uses a real engine, real brakes, and real pretty much everything.
That real engine would be a Honda 160cc unit capable of developing 5.5 hp and pushing the mini Seven to a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph). The thing uses brake discs to come to a halt, and is fitted with an anti-roll bar to protect the little ones should they bite more than they can chew. All the moving parts are enclosed as not to harm them inside a fiberglass bodywork painted black and orange.
Inside, two kids could sit next to each other on a plastic bench equipped with two racing harnesses. There is an electric start/stop switch behind the bench, and a fully adjustable pedal box so that most kids, who even at the same age come in different shapes and sizes, could fit in there.
We’re not told when this thing was assembled, but we found it in used condition on the lot of cars and half-cars being sold by Collecting Cars. It shows some signs of use here and there, but that isn’t stopping people from bidding hard for it – 11 bids so far, with six hours left in the auction at the time of writing.
As it stands, the highest sum someone is willing to offer at this time is £1,600 (close to $2,000).