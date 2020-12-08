Half of 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is Looking For Its Other Half

The New Triton 3300/6 Submarine Is Perfect for Family Dives, Your Family Yacht

Finding a solid project car is typically the first thing you need to do before starting to dream about a full restoration process. If you've been following autoevolution lately, you probably noticed there are lots of them out there.



However, you can still inspect the Chevelle in person if you want to, as the (half) car is parked in New Jersey. And while we regularly highlight some of the best project cars we come across, here’s something you don’t find too often. It’s half of a project car, as someone is selling a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle that comes almost without its entire front (not to mention the interior is almost completely missing).And it’s quite a shame so much is gone from this Chevelle , especially because the 1967 model introduced several noteworthy styling improvements. Continuing the refresh started in 1966, which included a new grille and bumper improvements as well as curved side windows, the MY1967 debuted a new facelift, this time with large wraparound taillights.According to the seller of this Chevelle, the 2-door Chevy comes with a clear title and obviously without an engine, as anyone could easily figure out by simply checking out the gallery here. You also won’t be getting a transmission or seats, though the steering wheel still appears to be there.It’s obviously a project car, and as it turns out, someone else actually started restoring the car but somehow stopped along the way and left the Chevelle just like you can see it today.While there’s so much else to worry about on this Chevelle, the owner emphasizes the front frame horn has a slight bend, and the buyer should fix it.So how much is half of Chevelle really worth? Listed on eBay , this car can be yours for $3,900, with an immediate payment of $500 required. The Make Offer button isn’t active this time, and this is an indication no other trades are accepted.However, you can still inspect the Chevelle in person if you want to, as the (half) car is parked in New Jersey.

