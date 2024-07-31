Half-Million-Dollar Gem: 1970 Plymouth Superbird Goes Beep-Beep With Numbers-Matching HEMI

In 1969, Dodge took the muscle car market by storm with the Charger Daytona. Built for NASCAR homologation, the Daytona brought a radical aero package into showrooms. The following year, Plymouth launched its own version, the Road Runner-based Superbird.
The Superbird was largely similar to the Daytona. You can learn how to set them apart in this detailed comparison. But while Dodge had to build only 500 units to race the Daytona, Plymouth had to comply with new regulations that required producing one car for every two manufacturer's dealers in the US. Plymouth had to assemble 1,920 examples.
The actual number of Superbirds produced remains a mystery, but Mopar experts agree the company put together 1,935 cars for US dealers and at least 34 for export to Canada. That's nearly four times more than the Charger Daytona output, making the Superbird more common and less desirable. The HEMI version, however, is just as sought-after as its Daytona counterpart. And not that more common either.
Dodge sold 70 HEMI-equipped Daytonas in 1969, which is 13.9% of the total production. Despite producing nearly four times as many "winged warriors," Plymouth sold only 135 HEMI rigs. That's only 6.9% of the total output. Not surprisingly, HEMI Superbirds are now just as expensive as their Daytona twins. The Lemon Twist example you see here is one of those cars.
We usually get a closer look at high-profile Mopars like this as they hit the auction block. This story is a bit different because the up-and-close walkaround you're about to see below was filmed during an inspection by David Wise. If you're unfamiliar with the name, Mr. Wise is one of the highest-ranking Mopar experts out there, and his reports are just as valuable as those provided by Galen V. Govier.
It's unclear if this Superbird is being prepared for the auction block with an Elite Level validation report, but it's one of those "winged warriors" that could fetch a lot of dough. Finished in Lemon Twist, one of only seven Superbird hues, this Mopar is an older restoration that still retains many of its original components.
The vehicle was restored by the third owner in 1994. At the time, the odometer shows about 30,000 miles (48,280 km). Since the restoration, the car has only been driven for 5,733 miles (9,226 km), so it spent most of the last three decades in a garage.
In addition to being a well-maintained classic, this Superbird packs a numbers-matching HEMI V8. It's one of only 135 examples fitted with the mighty 426-cubic-inch engine and one of just 77 ordered with the three-speed automatic gearbox. Fewer than that still have the original HEMI under the hood come 2024.
The FY1 Lemon Twist color is the most common hue on Superbirds according to existing reports. The color was ordered on nearly 24% of Superbirds. There's no accurate statistic on how many HEMI cars were finished in Lemon Twist, but we could be looking at one of fewer than 20 automatics. Regardless, this highly documented Superbird would most likely change hands for more than $500,000 at a public auction.
Over the last four years, no fewer than 10 HEMI Superbirds have been sold for more than half a million bucks. The list is topped by a highly original Tor-Red unit that found a new home for $1.65 million. Check out this yellow beauty in the video below. The footage is also a good tutorial on how to check certain factory numbers on Plymouth Superbirds. You can also hear it beep-beep at the end of the video.
