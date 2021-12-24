Hagerty Opens a New Clubhouse in Seattle, Enter by Appointment Only

After getting on the stock exchange market, Hagerty overcame its status as a classic car insurance company, but that was just one step in its pursuit of becoming a home for petrolheads in North America.
Last week, Hagerty opened its clubhouse and car storage facility in Seattle, and that's great news for classic car fans. Now they can gather into an enclosed area, away from rain, cold, and fog. While some storage facilities just offer a place to park your car, this one is different. Apart from providing a climate-controlled environment, this location is on 7310 185th Ave NE, Redmond - WA, and can host up to 160 cars inside.
This is the sixth in North America, the other five being placed in Chicago - IL, Delray Beach, New York, Miami, and, across the border, in Toronto – Canada. The Michigan-based company offers a meeting point for its 150 members from rainy Seattle and the neighboring area with the last establishment. A 49,000 square-foot area awaits them in the above-mentioned, two-store location, either to store their motorcycles or cars or just meet and have a late-night coffee.
Unlike many other places, which have to close their doors, this garage is open 24/7, but its members need to make an appointment to get inside the building, which was purpose-built in 2017. Unfortunately, we don't know if the cafeteria is open 24/7, so you might need to get your own non-alcoholic drink with you.
Hagerty tries to save and preserve car culture for future generations and create a place for all petrolheads. So regardless of whether they are into JDM or Muscle Cars, they are all welcome to store their cars in these garages and share their stories in their clubs. At the beginning of December, the company went public, and it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
