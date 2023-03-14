Hackers Stole SpaceX Blueprints, Threatened to Sell Them to the Highest Bidder

Ransomware group LockBit threatens to leak thousands of blueprints it stole after it hacked a SpaceX contractor. Although it's unclear how sensitive the stolen materials are, the breach could prove damaging to SpaceX and U.S. since Musk's company works closely with NASA and has launched several secret payloads for the U.S. government.

9 photos Photo: @BLUEGALAXYDESI1 via Twitter | Edited