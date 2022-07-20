Haas F1 Hopes to Leapfrog Alfa Romeo in the Constructors Standings This Year

This year’s Austrian Grand Prix marked the first time that Haas have scored points with both cars in consecutive races in roughly four years, which is why team principal Guenther Steiner is now eying a P6 finish in the 2022 Constructors Standings.
In order to get there, the American outfit would have to stave off pressure from AlphaTauri while also leapfrogging Alfa Romeo, which won’t be easy seen as how Haas and Alfa Romeo share identical engines and a similar driver lineup (one experienced driver, one young driver).
Still, team boss Guenther Steiner is hopeful that Haas can climb one spot higher in the standings before the curtain closes on the 2022 Formula One season.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if we can keep seventh, or to end up sixth – it would be nice,” said Steiner during a recent interview. “I think anything above sixth will be very difficult because the other teams are very good and they’re a little bit far ahead.”
“If we can keep on going as we are going – obviously we will not have the perfect race weekends like the last two with both cars scoring points – but we just need to keep on working hard and maybe we can achieve sixth. First of all, we need to make sure that we stay seventh.”
One very important factor here is the development of Mick Schumacher, who waited no fewer than 31 Grand Prix in order to snatch his first points. However, he’s been on somewhat of a roll lately, not finishing lower than P8 in the previous two races.
“Obviously I feel more experienced,” said the German driver while reflecting on how much he’s grown since his Formula 1 debut. “I feel a bit more complete but there’s still a long way to go. It’s only my second year, there’s so much more to learn in Formula 1 besides racing, and every day I try to exploit that to see where I can improve and where I still feel like I need work.”
Still, team boss Guenther Steiner is hopeful that Haas can climb one spot higher in the standings before the curtain closes on the 2022 Formula One season.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if we can keep seventh, or to end up sixth – it would be nice,” said Steiner during a recent interview. “I think anything above sixth will be very difficult because the other teams are very good and they’re a little bit far ahead.”
“If we can keep on going as we are going – obviously we will not have the perfect race weekends like the last two with both cars scoring points – but we just need to keep on working hard and maybe we can achieve sixth. First of all, we need to make sure that we stay seventh.”
One very important factor here is the development of Mick Schumacher, who waited no fewer than 31 Grand Prix in order to snatch his first points. However, he’s been on somewhat of a roll lately, not finishing lower than P8 in the previous two races.
“Obviously I feel more experienced,” said the German driver while reflecting on how much he’s grown since his Formula 1 debut. “I feel a bit more complete but there’s still a long way to go. It’s only my second year, there’s so much more to learn in Formula 1 besides racing, and every day I try to exploit that to see where I can improve and where I still feel like I need work.”