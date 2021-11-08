Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop’s Wellness Summit Involves Driving Porsches

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, has been mocked a lot since she founded it. But her wellness and lifestyle company has had its first summit in a long time, and it included some Porsche driving. Just like every other lifestyle workshop, right?
I mean, everyone knows that Gwyneth Paltrow must be the most random person out there. She’s casually cool and always trying out new things.
Her company, Goop, has had its first face-to-face meeting with fans for the first time in a very long time. So, naturally, the Marvel actress wants to step up a notch and include a formidable, unforgettable experience, which doesn’t involve anything dangerous or illegal. Just adrenaline-inducing.
The wellness summit was held at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, which the actress hinted at the adventure in a message in late September. Back then she shared “This time we're also going to try something new,” as she picked up a set of Porsche car keys.
The sold-out event included 200 guests, and she interviewed several high-profile people. The Goop website also suggested the guests should bring birth charts and sneakers for the Porsche driving experience.
The wellness event, powered by the brand, also had two Porsche Taycan as proud members of honor. It obviously served as a great background for selfies. Instagram account Daley Visual shared their company worked with Gwyneth and Porsche America for the wrapping, which included the event logo “In Goop Health, Powered by Porsche.”
The lucky guests had world-class driving coaches to help them have the best and safest experience while getting behind the wheel of several Porsche vehicles. But what does Porsche have to do with wellness? We already know how cars are a display of a good lifestyle, but the driving experience was meant to test the guests’ “reaction time and car-control skills.”
As pretentious as that sounds, one could get over that gibberish and enjoy the driving experience.
Her company, Goop, has had its first face-to-face meeting with fans for the first time in a very long time. So, naturally, the Marvel actress wants to step up a notch and include a formidable, unforgettable experience, which doesn’t involve anything dangerous or illegal. Just adrenaline-inducing.
The wellness summit was held at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles, which the actress hinted at the adventure in a message in late September. Back then she shared “This time we're also going to try something new,” as she picked up a set of Porsche car keys.
The sold-out event included 200 guests, and she interviewed several high-profile people. The Goop website also suggested the guests should bring birth charts and sneakers for the Porsche driving experience.
The wellness event, powered by the brand, also had two Porsche Taycan as proud members of honor. It obviously served as a great background for selfies. Instagram account Daley Visual shared their company worked with Gwyneth and Porsche America for the wrapping, which included the event logo “In Goop Health, Powered by Porsche.”
The lucky guests had world-class driving coaches to help them have the best and safest experience while getting behind the wheel of several Porsche vehicles. But what does Porsche have to do with wellness? We already know how cars are a display of a good lifestyle, but the driving experience was meant to test the guests’ “reaction time and car-control skills.”
As pretentious as that sounds, one could get over that gibberish and enjoy the driving experience.