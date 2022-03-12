Guys Turn a Backyard Into a Hot Wheels Aquapark Track, It's Got Waterslides and Everything

You gotta give it up for the guys behind the Backyard Racing YouTube channel, who always manage to build the most interesting Hot Wheels tracks. Their latest creation is a cool-looking and an engaging aquapark with waterslides, waterfalls, the whole package.
Backyard Racing is a YouTube channel we stumbled upon while in the rabbit hole and we found it very much worthy of hitting the Subscribe button. The channel is dedicated to Hot Wheels, Matchbox, LEGO, Trackmania, Minecraft fans, and to everyone into “marble runs, roller coasters, train rides, or oddly satisfying videos”, to quote the content creators.
The first Hot Wheels track to get us hooked was the Treetop Express, one that was 30 ft (9 m) high and required three minutes for a complete lap. As you’d expect, it was built in the middle of a backyard, and it was a project that took an entire month.
But the second mega track was even more special, as it was built in a treehouse, and not just any treehouse, but one magical oasis called the Greenbrier Beechhouse, whose roof is supported by a 17 ft (5.1 m) cedar tree. The house is available to rent, being described as a perfect weekend getaway. Backyard Racing unfolded the long track all throughout the house as well as outside it, on the spacious deck that’s in front of the treehouse.
And now, the Hot Wheels maniacs decided to turn a backyard into an aquapark track. It was built using a variety of materials, including 12 sump pumps, hundreds of gallons of water, wood, ladders, clear tubes, popsicle sticks, gutters, magnets, Jenga blocks, zip ties, as well as a lot of Hot Wheels products.
Just like with all their tracks, the guys at Backyard Racing hid multiple items throughout the track, encouraging viewers to find them.
So take four minutes of your time to watch the video below and make your day better.
