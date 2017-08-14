autoevolution

Guy Wants a Tesla Model S Wagon For His Dogs, Creates it Himself

14 Aug 2017, 8:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
After they finish bragging about how quick the car is off the line, how quickly it charges and how very free of charge it is, every Tesla Model S owner will probably confirm the EV's outstanding practicality.
4 photos
Tesla Model S wagonTesla Model S wagonTesla Model S wagon
It has four doors, five full seats and two jump seats in the back for those unexpected travelers, a second storage space in the front (affectionately called a 'frunk'), and a large trunk with a hatch opening. What more could you want?

Apparently, that wasn't enough for a man in the United Kingdom. Well, it wasn't enough for his dogs, to be more precise, so he talked to a bunch of automotive engineers in Norfolk (there's no shortage of those over there) to have his Model S turned into a wagon.

Hmm, that's not exactly unique. We've seen Tesla's EVs modified into hearses for those ultra-quiet funerals or even convertibles. Given the offer for electric vehicles isn't that varied, people who believe in this type of propulsion and aren't happy with sedans, hatchbacks or the lonely SUV are not going to wait for a manufacturer to blend their necessities (or fancies) with their desire to save the planet.

This Model S in question is going to be turned into a wagon, and that's because the owner of the EV had troubles fitting its dogs into the trunk - i.e., he wasn't able to do it. Now - and this might be hard for some to hear - the car is in the shops, waiting to have its rear side removed and replaced with a mold made out of composite material.

Normally, a wagon is going to be heavier than a sedan, but due to the choice of materials, this one could actually turn out to be lighter. Given the tonnage of the Model S, we doubt it is going to turn the battery-powered wagon into a featherweight, but any shaved off kilogram is less mass the motors have to deal with, which is good news.

The project should reach its conclusion by the end of the year when, depending on how it's received, the developers might think about offering the modification as a limited run (25 of them over a three year period) to any other Model S (and dog) owners. After all, they have the mold, they have the desire to cut things up, so why not?

(The bit about the Model S wagon starts at 13:30)

tesla model s wagon tuning Tesla Model S Tesla Motors EV electric
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance