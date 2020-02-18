Guy Tracks Down His 1973 Ferrari 246GT Dino, Buys It Back, Now He Sells It Again

It often happens that a car gets sold, and then regret immediately sets into the heart of the one who sold it. Usually, few people in such a situation act out on those negative feelings, but the ones who do are determined not to make the same mistake again.
Not this unnamed British guy though, who allegedly spent ten years of his life tracking down his old 1973 Ferrari 246 GT Dino. He eventually found it, bought it back, only to have it once again listed for sale.
We’re not talking about a car enthusiast that accidentally came across his old car and decided to buy in the hopes of making the profit. No. The Market, the organization tasked with selling the Dino during the London Classic Car Show this coming weekend, actually says these words, courtesy of its founder, Tristan Judge:
“This Dino tells the story of one man’s devotion to his beloved car, so much so that he tracked it down 10 years after selling it and bought it back!”
Why then does this story have to end so sadly, with the two lovers, man and machine, separated once again?
Money, probably. We’re not being told how much the guy paid to have his car back, but that probably is nowhere near the £260,000 ($338,700) he now hopes to fetch for it later this week.
The mid-engined sports car that came to be known as the Dino was born in 1976, and the 246 variant is considered the first car Ferrari made in large numbers.
This particular Dino is one of just 498 units made for the British market in right-hand drive configuration, and one of a total of 3,761 produced (including with the GTS variation). It comes in good condition, says the auction house, having undergone engine, gearbox, suspension, steering and brakes rebuilds. Then again, with 72,300 miles spent (116,355 km), this car surely does not come cheap.
