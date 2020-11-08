Guy Plays Initial D Songs on Calculators and We Can't Stop Laughing!

V10-Powered Ford Mustang Could Have Happened in the 2000s

The Initial D anime is remembered to this day, not because of the plot or the CGI cars, but due to the memes generated around those catchy songs. "Gas Gas Gas," goes with anything, from videos of baby ducks to any Honda Civic clip ever, and there's one guy who can play it on a calculator. 1 photo



Some of what we're going to say could be interpreted as ethnic profiling. But people in certain parts of the world are indeed known for being better at math, and that's no bad thing. The channel we're featuring, called "Chaco", is run by an individual from South Korea, not Japan. But the memes surrounding this anime about drifting are known globally.



Of all the art forms, music is the one least familiar to this editor. There's literally no karaoke machine or shower that will make me sound good. So take it with a grain of salt when I say that some of these calculated songs sound a little off. But I'm sure fans of the show will still enjoy these clips.



Looking a bit further into how this is done, we found that there's a specific device used by an entire generation of calculator musicians on YouTube. It's this thing, the



People say you can only play the white keys, not the black ones one it, which limits the types of songs you can play. Usually, the songs that sound the best were designed with limited notes in mind, like "Megalovania", a song from a game called Undertale.



AR-7778 Egoelife Musical Desktop Calculator that usually retails for about $20 but is currently out of stock everywhere.