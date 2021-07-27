Guy Not Giving Up on His Floating Hamster Wheel Is U.S. Coast Guard’s Nightmare

“Don’t give up!” is one of our modern society’s mottos, pushing people to pursue their dreams no matter the obstacles (or the consequences). But some people literally take that too far, like this self-proclaimed dreamer who insists on taking his unseaworthy contraption to the sea, even if all that does is give the U.S. Coast Guard a headache, again and again.
For most of us, a day at the beach would mean lots of relaxation and harmless fun. But not for Reza Baluchi. An ultramarathon runner with a movie-like history (he fled from his native country Iran, in 1996, among other things), Baluchi has good intentions. Over the years, he used his running skills to raise money for various charities.
The problem is that he doesn’t just stick to running. Instead, he wants to break records with a floating “hydro pod” – basically, a giant hamster wheel-type thing that is supposed to take him on long distances, safely.
As you may have guessed, that was not the case. Just as it wasn’t the other 2 times Reza tried this. His first attempt was in 2014, when he tried to get to Bermuda in a bubble made of plastic, protected by an aluminum frame. Inflated soccer balls were supposed to be enough to keep this thing above water, while Reza would channel his inner hamster and push forward for days. It ended up with the Coast Guard finding him disoriented and having to rescue him.
The scenario was repeated a few years later and, yet again, a couple of days ago. This time, Captain Bubble’s bizarre “vessel” looked a bit more put together. Still, it only kept Reza on water for about 8 hours, until the Coast Guard had the pleasure of springing into action once again.
National Post reported that the adventurer was trying to get from Florida to New York, with the 1,000-mile (1,609 km) trip expected to last for 21 days. Shockingly, a malfunctioning GPS and unfriendly currents took him in the completely wrong direction, until the vessel washed ashore in the Hammock area.
It got Baluchi a Captain of the Port Order, which means that he is officially forbidden to take this floating ball to the water, unless he complies with safety requirements, including a spotter boat.
This probably means that the hydro pod built by Baluchi himself won’t get near water any time soon, despite the noble cause of raising money for a charity.
