Guy Leaves $250k Porsche 911 GT3 RS Unattended and Running in Parking Garage

How much do you trust your neighbors? Enough to leave the door to your house unlocked? Enough to leave the kids with them for a couple of hours? Enough to leave a rare and expensive supercar unlocked, unattended, with the engine running, in the residential parking garage?
Yeah, that's right. This guy left a beautiful Porsche 991.1 GT3 RS parked and running while he ran back to fetch something from his apartment. Maybe he forgot his mask and sanitizer?
According to his neighbor who posted the photo on Reddit, it's not even his car. The Redditor suspects the 'culprit' works for a dealership because he and his wife frequently show up in various cars that seem... ahem... above their status.
But wait, it gets worse. The GT3 RS in question isn't just a stock unit. We've tracked this car back to GMG Racing, a California-based performance tuner who had it for sale a while ago. And it was sold, presumably, to this guy's employer, for a pretty penny.
Work done on the car includes a full body wrap to change the color from the original Lava Orange to Atomic Teal, a new center section exhaust, a rollbar, 19" Forgeline rims wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, a Brembo brake kit, Sparco SPX seats, a Schroth racing harness, and other goodies. All-in-all, we're talking $30-40k in added parts.
Add that to the $209,145, which was the sticker price for this exact car back in 2015 when it was originally sold, and we come up to a cool quarter-million dollars. And it's a very low-mileage, 500 hp, 0-200 kph (124 mph) in 10.9 seconds car that had a production run of 5,000 units, so it's not like you run into one of them every day.
Other than the fact it was in the U.S., we don't have any details on where exactly the car was left running and unattended. But it's not showing up as stolen, so it must be a pretty a pretty good neighborhood, where people either trust each other a lot or Porsche GT3 RSs are a dime a dozen.
According to his neighbor who posted the photo on Reddit, it's not even his car. The Redditor suspects the 'culprit' works for a dealership because he and his wife frequently show up in various cars that seem... ahem... above their status.
But wait, it gets worse. The GT3 RS in question isn't just a stock unit. We've tracked this car back to GMG Racing, a California-based performance tuner who had it for sale a while ago. And it was sold, presumably, to this guy's employer, for a pretty penny.
Work done on the car includes a full body wrap to change the color from the original Lava Orange to Atomic Teal, a new center section exhaust, a rollbar, 19" Forgeline rims wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, a Brembo brake kit, Sparco SPX seats, a Schroth racing harness, and other goodies. All-in-all, we're talking $30-40k in added parts.
Add that to the $209,145, which was the sticker price for this exact car back in 2015 when it was originally sold, and we come up to a cool quarter-million dollars. And it's a very low-mileage, 500 hp, 0-200 kph (124 mph) in 10.9 seconds car that had a production run of 5,000 units, so it's not like you run into one of them every day.
Other than the fact it was in the U.S., we don't have any details on where exactly the car was left running and unattended. But it's not showing up as stolen, so it must be a pretty a pretty good neighborhood, where people either trust each other a lot or Porsche GT3 RSs are a dime a dozen.