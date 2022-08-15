Guy Installs Vacuum Toilet in Toyota SUV, It's the Next Best Thing Now

Installing a toilet in your motorhome or camper trailer makes a lot of sense for those times spent in the wilderness. Smaller rigs, like campervans, usually go without, saving the space for more useful stuff. But an SUV? Well, it’s unusual, to say the least, but it has become the norm in India.
The toilet is probably the most common indication of modern civilization. Not because it appeared recently in human history (it didn’t), but because you cannot imagine life without one. That’s why even modest campers come with a cassette toilette these days. Nevertheless, it seems that some people love this utility so much that they want it installed in their daily driver as well. Perhaps for good reason, especially in countries where gas stations don’t always come with all creature comforts, like India.
A video shared on Youtube by local automotive journalist Sarath Saji shows how a toilet can fit inside a Toyota Fortuner SUV. It’s a three-row SUV, but not a very large one, at less than 189-inch (4.80-meter) long. The limited interior height of the Fortuner doesn’t seem to matter, as normal people will still fit inside while seated.
The toilet is installed in the boot, occupying half the space for the third row of seats and a big part of the luggage space. This makes the Fortuner a six-seat affair, which is still useful, as long as there aren’t many suitcases to carry. If you wonder why you’d want such a thing, apparently, the Indians have developed a taste for car toilets during the pandemic.
Having your own place while traveling long distances is a good thing, limiting the interaction with fellow travelers. Also, there aren’t many clean and safe toilets on the Indian roads, so many cab drivers prefer to have them inside their vehicles. What’s more interesting is that passengers can use the vacuum toilets while the car is on the move. It might prove awkward in the case of heavy braking or a sudden maneuver, though.
