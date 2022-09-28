Guy Converts Van Into a Practical Home on Wheels in Just Five Weeks

Although most vans are pretty compact, they offer travelers the flexibility to travel whenever and wherever they want. And they often manage to squeeze inside a ton of space-saving solutions that make them feel like tiny homes on wheels. This Ram ProMaster was turned into a practical home that has everything one needs to live in comfort.
This seemingly simple van hides a beautiful interior that’s packed with features. The mobile home was designed by Chris from Dicot Designs. This is Chris’ first van conversion, which allowed him to get a taste of what van life is all about. Everything started in 2020. At the time, he wanted to get away from the noise of his home city, so he thought about building his own camper van.
Chris didn’t spend much time planning and designing. He just went for it, learning what to do along the way. That’s how he managed to turn a 2014 RAM ProMaster 3500 into a little house on wheels in just five weeks. The van, which he called Gypsum, features a cozy interior filled with wood elements that give it a log cabin vibe.
Gypsum has a galley-style kitchen, which comes with a deep sink, butcher block countertops, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a small refrigerator. This area has plenty of storage space because it also includes numerous drawers and some large cabinets. He even added a swiveling table that can be removed when he wants to have more space.
Another swiveling table can be found in the dining area, nestled between two comfortable seats with storage underneath. Next to it is the bedroom. This space has a large bed that can comfortably fit Chris, who is 5.1-ft-tall (1.7-meter-tall). It features several cabinets for storage and a large garage that can be accessed both from the inside and the outside of the vehicle.
In fact, Chris says that the whole build was designed around the spacious garage. He wanted to fit two bikes in there and have room for bigger items that he would carry with him. There’s no fixed bathroom inside Gypsum. Since that would’ve taken up a lot of space, he went with a portable setup that he could put up whenever he wanted to clean up. It takes him only two minutes to pull out the quick-connect hose and hook up the curtains that offer the much-needed privacy.
Gypsum was recently featured on the Nate Murphy YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to find out more about Chris and his amazing van conversion.
