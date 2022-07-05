Guy Buys Old Nissan Leaf With Upgraded Battery and Now Has a Road-Trip-Ready EV for Cheap

We all know EV prices are crazy-high and have gotten even higher in the past months. Hence, the idea of saving money by buying an electric car seems funny today. And yet, it is possible to have your cake and eat it too, as one happy Redditor has found out. He bought a cheap 2013 Nissan Leaf, upgraded the battery, and ended up with an EV he can take road trips in and even sleep in at camping sites.

6 photos