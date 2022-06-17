Guy Builds Cybertruck-Inspired Buggy From Crashed Toyota Prius, Exceeds Expectations

Even though missing in action, Tesla Cybertruck continues to inspire people to build various contraptions that try to look like the real thing. YouTuber Cyber Hooligan is one of them. He bought a crashed Toyota Prius C and turned it into a Cybertruck-inspired buggy.
When the Cybertruck was announced three years ago, people went crazy with the design. Soon, the internet was flooded with DIY builds, trying to make up for the fact that the real Cybertruck was nowhere in sight. Some of them were better, and some of them were jokes. Still, none of it was useful for anything other than boosting engagement on Youtube.
Well, Youtuber Cyber Hooligan went to the next level when he decided to build his Cybertruck-wannabe vehicle. He bought a crashed Toyota Prius C for around $8,000 and started to modify it into a buggy he could use when hunting in the woods. He had to cut a few corners, literally, as he explains in the video, but the result exceeded his expectations.
Since the Prius is not well suited to go off-road, the builder cut the chassis to reduce the wheelbase. He also cut the front beams and moved the front axle forward to shorten the front console. Everything that wasn’t necessary for driving the Prius was chopped, and some metal parts were welded to make it look more like the Cybertruck.
The Cyber-Prius looks almost as it should when seen from the front, but the rest is original. The Youtuber explained that his buggy is too short to allow for proper Cybertruck conversion. Hence, he decided to go for a different approach at the back. We dig what he did, although we’re not exactly sure this thing is safe to drive, especially seeing how he drives it in the video.
For instance, the engine hood was cut from one piece of thick metal sheet, which can quickly turn into a guillotine in the case of even a minor crash. The top frame is also not strong enough to act as a roll cage in the case of a rollover, so it’s not the safest buggy out there. It has a quality, though, especially when hunting: it is almost silent, thanks to the hybrid powertrain.
Well, Youtuber Cyber Hooligan went to the next level when he decided to build his Cybertruck-wannabe vehicle. He bought a crashed Toyota Prius C for around $8,000 and started to modify it into a buggy he could use when hunting in the woods. He had to cut a few corners, literally, as he explains in the video, but the result exceeded his expectations.
Since the Prius is not well suited to go off-road, the builder cut the chassis to reduce the wheelbase. He also cut the front beams and moved the front axle forward to shorten the front console. Everything that wasn’t necessary for driving the Prius was chopped, and some metal parts were welded to make it look more like the Cybertruck.
The Cyber-Prius looks almost as it should when seen from the front, but the rest is original. The Youtuber explained that his buggy is too short to allow for proper Cybertruck conversion. Hence, he decided to go for a different approach at the back. We dig what he did, although we’re not exactly sure this thing is safe to drive, especially seeing how he drives it in the video.
For instance, the engine hood was cut from one piece of thick metal sheet, which can quickly turn into a guillotine in the case of even a minor crash. The top frame is also not strong enough to act as a roll cage in the case of a rollover, so it’s not the safest buggy out there. It has a quality, though, especially when hunting: it is almost silent, thanks to the hybrid powertrain.