Gunther Werks' 993 Coupe: Classic Air-Cooled Porsche Reimagined for the Modern Era

For perspective, the 993 went on sale from 1994 until 1998, and the 996 started production in 1999. The first model came into the world in the form of the 996.1 GT3, a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup. The vehicle's entire architecture was completely focused on racing, completely stripped-down of its sound-proofing, rear seating, speakers, sunroof, and even air conditioning (you could add automatic A/C and radio/CD as no-cost options, though).
The guys at Gunther Werks got inspired by this recipe for success and decided to apply the same measures to the beloved 993. Not stopping there, they also added their own magic in the mix, giving birth to the "Porsche 993 Remastered by Gunther Werks", or GW-993 for short. It proved itself to be a project that masterfully combines the classic feel of an air-cooled Porsche with the state-of-art engineering and technology that modern performance vehicles offer.
The heart of this ultimate resto-mod is a potent 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six powerplant that pumps out 431 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque directly aimed for the rear wheels. Not huge numbers by today's standards but, considering the vehicle's 2,677 lbs (1,214 kg) curb weight that translates into a power-to-weight ratio of only 6.2 lbs (2.8 kg)/hp, it becomes clear that the 993 by Gunther Werk can become an agile slayer on track.
Acceleration times are impressive, with a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time of under 4 seconds, thanks to the engine happily revving up to its 7,800-rpm redline. The build, developed by Rothsport, features Mahle pistons, billet crank, forged conrods, a Motec ECU, and many other goodies, finishing up, of course, with a bespoke tuning for top-notch performance.
manual transmission, totally reworked and with custom gear ratios, wonderfully precise in action but still giving off a mechanical feel like no other. The vehicle sits on a widened, racing spec, custom chassis. It benefits from bespoke Clubsport coil-over suspension featuring external reservoirs, a hydraulic nose-lift system, RS spec uprights, upgraded bushings, and a fully revised geometry.
The wheel and tire package also contribute to the menacing stance of the GW-993. The Gunther Werks 18-inch T-6061 forged aluminum wheels feature a classic 5-spoke architecture. Furthermore, they come equipped with billet aluminum center caps, valve stems, and titanium wheel hardware and studs. Performance rubber envelops these pieces of retro automotive design, namely the Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires, 245/35/18 in the front, and massive 315/30/18 section in the rear.
Behind all of these appealing racing premises sit some giant Brembo GTR brakes, starring six-piston front and four-piston back slotted discs, Brembo pads, braided brake lines, and the possibility of adding cross-drilling as a no-cost option.
The outer-body construction is made out mainly of carbon fiber panels and features a design language that pays its respects to the original 993 while still taking cues from the modern era. A true homage all by itself, the lighting system has been completely redone by the guys at Gunther Werks. It emphasizes aluminum headlight housings including bi-LED technology inside and out and high-strength aerospace-grade headlight lenses.
The interior cabin is finished in fine leather and Alcantara and, it is filled with little details that hint at the Porsches of the era. The classic gauges, period radio, and light switches, all intended to make you feel like time-traveling in the golden era of sports car motoring. Gunther Werks builds the full-carbon fiber seats for this vehicle, expressly aiming for great looks that complement the retro feel but also offer a high degree of support and comfort behind the steering wheel.
A project that masters the art of resurrecting an old legend, the GW-993 can keep up with all the latest performance vehicles while still maintaining an aura of retro motoring that has been long gone from the industry. Few lucky people will ever get to experience firsthand this beautiful machine but, for the rest of them, the act of creating the 993 GT3 that never existed, in such a form that pays utmost respect for the classic era, should be deeply cherished and the story further told.
