autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 
Gunther Werks' 993 Coupe: Classic Air-Cooled Porsche Reimagined for the Modern Era
The 993 generation of the Porsche 911 holds a firm place in the hearts of enthusiasts. For many, the 993 represented the last propper Porsche sports car because they were the last to deploy the beloved flat-six air-cooled engines. Gunther Werks took a game even further than that: they took this ultimate reincarnation of driving purity and transformed it into the 993 GT3 RS that Porsche never built.

Gunther Werks' 993 Coupe: Classic Air-Cooled Porsche Reimagined for the Modern Era

Home > News > Coverstory
21 Aug 2021, 17:52 UTC ·
Gunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 CoupeGunther Werks' 993 Coupe
For perspective, the 993 went on sale from 1994 until 1998, and the 996 started production in 1999. The first model came into the world in the form of the 996.1 GT3, a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup. The vehicle's entire architecture was completely focused on racing, completely stripped-down of its sound-proofing, rear seating, speakers, sunroof, and even air conditioning (you could add automatic A/C and radio/CD as no-cost options, though).

The guys at Gunther Werks got inspired by this recipe for success and decided to apply the same measures to the beloved 993. Not stopping there, they also added their own magic in the mix, giving birth to the "Porsche 993 Remastered by Gunther Werks", or GW-993 for short. It proved itself to be a project that masterfully combines the classic feel of an air-cooled Porsche with the state-of-art engineering and technology that modern performance vehicles offer.

The heart of this ultimate resto-mod is a potent 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six powerplant that pumps out 431 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque directly aimed for the rear wheels. Not huge numbers by today's standards but, considering the vehicle's 2,677 lbs (1,214 kg) curb weight that translates into a power-to-weight ratio of only 6.2 lbs (2.8 kg)/hp, it becomes clear that the 993 by Gunther Werk can become an agile slayer on track.

Acceleration times are impressive, with a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time of under 4 seconds, thanks to the engine happily revving up to its 7,800-rpm redline. The build, developed by Rothsport, features Mahle pistons, billet crank, forged conrods, a Motec ECU, and many other goodies, finishing up, of course, with a bespoke tuning for top-notch performance.

The gearbox is a Getrag G50 6-speed manual transmission, totally reworked and with custom gear ratios, wonderfully precise in action but still giving off a mechanical feel like no other. The vehicle sits on a widened, racing spec, custom chassis. It benefits from bespoke Clubsport coil-over suspension featuring external reservoirs, a hydraulic nose-lift system, RS spec uprights, upgraded bushings, and a fully revised geometry.

The wheel and tire package also contribute to the menacing stance of the GW-993. The Gunther Werks 18-inch T-6061 forged aluminum wheels feature a classic 5-spoke architecture. Furthermore, they come equipped with billet aluminum center caps, valve stems, and titanium wheel hardware and studs. Performance rubber envelops these pieces of retro automotive design, namely the Pirelli P Zero Rosso tires, 245/35/18 in the front, and massive 315/30/18 section in the rear.

Behind all of these appealing racing premises sit some giant Brembo GTR brakes, starring six-piston front and four-piston back slotted discs, Brembo pads, braided brake lines, and the possibility of adding cross-drilling as a no-cost option.

The body and chassis of each donor vehicle are disassembled with extreme meticulosity until the bare metal is thoroughly exposed. Then it is restored to a like-new condition using direct metal priming and the application of modern paint mixtures for added durability and lightweight results.

The outer-body construction is made out mainly of carbon fiber panels and features a design language that pays its respects to the original 993 while still taking cues from the modern era. A true homage all by itself, the lighting system has been completely redone by the guys at Gunther Werks. It emphasizes aluminum headlight housings including bi-LED technology inside and out and high-strength aerospace-grade headlight lenses.

The interior cabin is finished in fine leather and Alcantara and, it is filled with little details that hint at the Porsches of the era. The classic gauges, period radio, and light switches, all intended to make you feel like time-traveling in the golden era of sports car motoring. Gunther Werks builds the full-carbon fiber seats for this vehicle, expressly aiming for great looks that complement the retro feel but also offer a high degree of support and comfort behind the steering wheel.

Sadly, the company will bring to life only 25 examples of such a desirable project. Moreover, the cost of this engineering endeavor is pretty high, starting from $525,000, not including the donor vehicle. A dream come true for many enthusiasts in love with the Porsches from the past and a glorious homage made by the passionate individuals at Gunther Werk's headquarters, the GW-993 is on its way to becoming one of the most highly collectible automotive jewels.

A project that masters the art of resurrecting an old legend, the GW-993 can keep up with all the latest performance vehicles while still maintaining an aura of retro motoring that has been long gone from the industry. Few lucky people will ever get to experience firsthand this beautiful machine but, for the rest of them, the act of creating the 993 GT3 that never existed, in such a form that pays utmost respect for the classic era, should be deeply cherished and the story further told.
WEEKEND Porsche 911 993 Gunther Werks retro
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories