Gumpert Apollo Successor Teaser Shows Massive Shark Fin and Gullwing Doors

The new name did not take away anything from its performance-oriented approach, however, something the Apollo Arrow
supercar revealed last year in Geneva can attest to as well. Just by looking at it you get the sense there wasn't much else on anyone's mind than how to make that car go fast around a track.
That's something the Gumpert Apollo was quite good at too. More than ten years after its debut, it still sits on a very honorable tenth spot in the all-time Nurburgring lap times chart, albeit in its "Speed" version. That came with 650 hp obtained from its Audi
-sourced 4.2-liter bi-turbo intercooled V8 engine, had a top speed of 360 km/h (223 mph) and reached 100 k/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds.
If these numbers don't make you curious to know more about the upcoming hypercar, then maybe this short video put together by the company will. It shows very little, but then again it's a teaser, so it's supposed to. Even so, we do get a peek at some of the vehicle's features, and may we just say "oh, boy!"
First up is the new company logo embossed in what has probably a body part made of a lightweight material. Nothing fancy. The second sequence, however, shows the two red bucket seats and the airplane yoke-styled removable steering wheel. That looks like a place where we could lose a few hours of our lives, particularly if all we could see out the window were the trees around Nurburgring.
It's rather hard to make out what the third shot is, but whatever the case, it's aggressive as hell. The same can be said about the rear spoiler with its Le Mans 24h-like shark fin leaving no doubts over how serious this machine is.
The triple exhaust looks like something you would use to shoot xenomorph aliens
with, which just happens to be the very thing that spring to mind when you look at the hypercar from behind. At this point, the roof-mounted started button just seems like a regular feature.
I've just realized that we've come this far without even mentioning the name of the new Apollo hypercar. That's probably because I find it its only drawback. It's called the Apollo Intesa Emozione, but luckily IE will do. The full reveal is scheduled for October 24, so don't make plans.