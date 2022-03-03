Gulfstream Expands Customer Support With a State-of-the-Art Service Center in Arizona

The numbers of private jet owners and corporate jet operators did not seem to go down over the past couple of years, despite the challenges in aviation and travel, so Gulfstream customers were excited to learn that the private jet maker was opening a new service center, in Arizona. A few months after that announcement, the center has now opened.
With an in-service fleet of almost 3,000 aircraft all over the world, it’s no wonder that Gulfstream also focuses on customer support operations, with a huge worldwide network of aircraft maintenance centers. After recent expansions in locations such as Savannah (Georgia), Van Nuys (California), Fort Worth (Texas), Palm Beach (Florida), and Farnborough (England), Arizona will soon be the home of a state-of-the-art sustainable service center.
The company has recently opened a new aircraft service center just outside of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, but a larger facility is on the way. Unfolding over 225,000 square feet (20,900 square meters), the future center will boast a large hangar, big enough for several large Gulfstream jets. Moreover, it will include a customer office space, a tool room, and space for parts inventory.
According to Gulfstream, the Mesa Service Center is the company’s most recent strategic investment for expanding and modernizing its customer support network. This is where private jet owners can benefit from routine inspections and maintenance services. Plus, the facility will provide aircraft-on-ground (AOG)/drop-in support for immediate concerns.
At the moment, 60 employees are working at the Mesa facility, but the number will grow to 200 when the bigger facility will open next year. The aircraft maker has also launched partnerships with Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College for developing the workforce in the aerospace sector.
The Mesa Service Center is a welcomed addition to the company’s network, especially since it has also expanded its fleet with the impressive large-cabin Gulfstream G400 and the Gulfstream G800, claiming to be the world’s longest-range business jet.
