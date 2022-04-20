Gulfstream Delivers the First G600 Outfitted in Dallas, Boasting an Award-Wining Interior

Gulfstream stays true to its legacy by continuing to upgrade the technology, design, and services of its legendary business jets. A truly luxurious flight experience has a lot to do with what’s on the inside, and the G600’s award-winning bespoke interior doesn’t disappoint.
Luxury business jets are still in high demand, judging by the fact that Gulfstream had to expand completion operations. In addition to Savannah and Appleton, Wisconsin, the aircraft manufacturer has started outfitting large-cabin interior in Dallas. The first Gulfstream G600 to be outfitted here was proudly delivered, according to a recent announcement.
Seats with an award-winning design, 14 panoramic oval windows, 100% fresh purified air, and best-in-class altitude are some of the highlights of the G600’s cabin. Its flexible design allows for a configuration with four living areas for 19 passengers, or one with three living areas for 13 passengers. Either way, the cabin is custom-made, featuring handcrafted cabinetry, furnishings and finishes.
This bespoke interior is perfectly suited for an aircraft that still demonstrates impressive performance, even if the next-generation G400 and G800 are gearing up to take center stage. The G600 has more than 35 city-pair speed records under its belt. It can fly for 6,600 nautical miles (7,595 miles/12,223 km) at Mach 0.85 (652 mph/1,049 kph).
In addition to its award-winning interiors, it also claims the most extensive use of touch-screen technology in the business aviation sector. The next-generation Symmetry Flight Deck features active control sidestick, while the Enhanced Flight Vision System is just one of its premium safety features.
Gulfstream is also boosting is customer service operations. It recently announced a new service in Mesa, Arizona, for customers in the U.S West Coast, and it will open a sustainable service center at Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas, later this year. The first G600 to be completed at its Dallas facility joins more than 70 G600 jets that were delivered so far, all over the world.
