Guenther Steiner Looking for Ways to Move Past Mick's Crash in Monaco

If you watched this weekend's Formula 1 race in Monaco, you already know that Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas F1 car. It would be the second crash this season for Mick, but who's counting? Well, Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 Team principal, is one of the people who are counting.
As you may be aware, Formula 1 teams have a budget cap, which does not allow them to spend too much money on certain things. Fixing their cars from a massive crash cannot be done by cutting any corners, and it costs an incredible amount of money to do so.
According to reports, fixing the #47 Haas F1 car after Mick's crash in Jeddah, the cost of the repairs was close to one million dollars. Even if someone generously decided to donate that kind of money just to see the car fixed tomorrow, the team would still have to make sure it fits its expenses within its budget cap or otherwise might face penalties.
Fortunately, Mick Schumacher is fine after the crash, and he noted that he was “there” in terms of pace, but finds the situation "annoying, because it is just a matter of keeping it on track." As he noted though, "unfortunately I wasn't able to do that."
In an estimate made by the German racing driver, who has every step of his career compared to his dad's, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, the crash happened because the car was about 10 centimeters (ca. 3.9 inches – about the length of a regular-sized crayon) away from where it was supposed to be.
When speaking with Formula 1, Guenther Steiner stated that the team saw what happened, and it is "not satisfactory having a big crash again." That does not sound like great news for Mick, but Guenther might just be unhappy in the heat of the moment, as any team principal would be when speaking about a car crashed by their team.
Mysteriously, Steiner ended his statement by saying that they "need to see how to move forward from here." The statement could be interpreted in many ways, but we are just going to see how this season pans out for the German driver.
