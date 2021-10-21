Gucci Lamborghini Huracan Dies by Drowning as Driver Mistakes Gas for Brake

Of all the mishaps a driver can experience, perhaps mistaking the gas pedal for the brake is the most embarrassing. Now, imagined it happened at the wheel of a new Lamborghini Huracan and ended with the car 16 feet underwater. Ouch.
For one man in Austria, this is not an exercise of imagination, but reality. On October 19, a 40-year-old man at the wheel of a new Lamborghini Huracan wearing the Gucci x Liberty Walk livery (customized to reach “Chris” instead of “Gucci” on the roof), launched the car into lake Mondsee in Upper Austria.
The Innerschwand and the Mondsee fire brigades answered the passenger’s call for help, and were eventually able to bring the car back on solid ground. It was no small feat, either: according to Sn-At, the Huracan ended up 15 meters (49 feet) away from the shore and some 5 meters (16.4 feet) underwater. It took several hours to recover the vehicle, 31 people in total, of whom five were divers, a recovery balloon, a crane and tow truck.
According to local reports, the driver and his passenger had just pulled over on their way to Innerschwand. The passenger got out and the driver attempted to make a turn, which is when he supposedly mistook the gas pedal for the brake, sending the car into the lake. The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle and swim to shore, where the passenger gave him first-aid before alerting the authorities.
The driver was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Sources close to him claim the car was new and paid for, not a lease. One unconfirmed report notes that he’d just gotten some custom work done on the Lambo within the past month, including the paintjob, new rims and tires. No word yet on the condition of the car.
Police couldn’t help crack a joke at the man’s expensive mishap, joking on social media about how he wanted to be James Bond and turn his Huracan into the iconic amphibious Lotus Esprit. Double ouch.
The Innerschwand and the Mondsee fire brigades answered the passenger’s call for help, and were eventually able to bring the car back on solid ground. It was no small feat, either: according to Sn-At, the Huracan ended up 15 meters (49 feet) away from the shore and some 5 meters (16.4 feet) underwater. It took several hours to recover the vehicle, 31 people in total, of whom five were divers, a recovery balloon, a crane and tow truck.
According to local reports, the driver and his passenger had just pulled over on their way to Innerschwand. The passenger got out and the driver attempted to make a turn, which is when he supposedly mistook the gas pedal for the brake, sending the car into the lake. The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle and swim to shore, where the passenger gave him first-aid before alerting the authorities.
The driver was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Sources close to him claim the car was new and paid for, not a lease. One unconfirmed report notes that he’d just gotten some custom work done on the Lambo within the past month, including the paintjob, new rims and tires. No word yet on the condition of the car.
Police couldn’t help crack a joke at the man’s expensive mishap, joking on social media about how he wanted to be James Bond and turn his Huracan into the iconic amphibious Lotus Esprit. Double ouch.
Nach dem unerwarteten Ende von #KeineZeitzusterben bewarb sich ein Schweizer für die Nachfolge von #DanielCraig als #JamesBond. Der Versuch mit seinem Sportwagen den legendären Lotus Esprit aus #derSpiondermichliebte zu imitieren ging aber nach hinten los. #gefahrennichtgebremst pic.twitter.com/0QD8PKZ0s3— POLIZEI OÖ (@LPDooe) October 20, 2021