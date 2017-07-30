Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Being Built Is an Awesome Photo

Nevertheless, despite the configurator already being only, with famous YouTubers having already placed orders, the German automotive producer still hasn't announced the Nurburgring lap time of the rear-paw special.
As such, we're keeping ourselves GT2 RS
-busy by showing all the new examples that get spotted - keep in mind that customers deliveries are still a few months away.
And the latest move of the sort comes thanks to the Guards Red GT2 RS you see here. We have to admit that the hue, which was the launch color for another GT Division Porsche we met recently, namely the 2018 GT3, suits the Rennsport devil just fine.
The pic was snapped right inside the birthplace of the Widowmaker, with the Porscha being in the final stages of assembly at the Zuffenhausen plant when it was caught on camera.
Unlike some of the King Kong (this is the nickname Porsche
chose for the car) units we've shown you this month, the one you're looking at is gifted with the Weissach Package.
You can tell thanks to the pair of visible carbon bits adorning the frunk lid and the roof (the non-Weissach cars have the roof in the vehicle color, while the frunk lid forgoes the two-tone look). Then we have the dedicated multi-spoke wheels. For this particular car, the rims have skipped the standard White Gold Metallic finish, coming in Satin Black.
For the record (no Nurburgring pun intended), the Weissach goodies allow the Rennsport Neunelfer to shed 30 kilos (make that 66 lbs).
We'll keep you updated as more 991.2 GT2 RS configurations show up online.
The first known Guards Red #GT2RS at the final stages of assembly in Zuffenhausen, courtesy of @anzo_instead from the factory. This example has the Weissach Package with the Weissach wheels in Satin Black. What are your thoughts? #PTSRS
