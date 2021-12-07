GTA V: Modder Adds Ex-Soviet Supersonic Airliner to Single Player Mode, Oddly Fitting

In real life, the Tupolev Tu-144 "Concordski" was not the kind of plane you wanted to take a flight on. It was loud, noisy, hard to control, and more seemingly more suited to be a nuclear bomber than it was a supersonic airliner. Ironically, those qualities make it the perfect addition to the dystopian hellscape that is Los Santos.
SkylineGTRR34Freak is a YouTube channel we've featured once before. More known for his Ace Combat 7 modding content these days. Many of these, he's contributed to their development. But his channel also featured Grand Theft Auto V mods on occasion in the past. Of all of those, we think this is the one that stands out the most to us.
Believe it or not, the Tu-144 supersonic airliner made its maiden flight before its rival in the Anglo-French Concorde. As the modded GTA V model of the Concordski lines up with its model of Concorde, its similarities are fairly evident. But so are its differences. The Tu-144 was famous for being wildly unstable. Its front-mounted wing-canards were an iconic countermeasure to this issue, giving Concordski a distinct indicator compared to its western rival. These canards are functioning in the game.
As the modded plane accelerates down the runway and takes off from Los Santos International Airport, and cruises the skies over Los Santos, one can't help but be reminded of the 1973 Paris Air Show. At which, A Tu-144 was competing for orders with Concorde. The Soviet pilots wanted to put on a real show for the crowd of spectators and airline industry executives on hand. The airliner promptly disintegrated in the air and killed the entire crew.
GTA V damage modeling prevents objects from crumbling out of the sky in this way. But as seasoned GTA V veterans, we know that flying an aircraft in the game with a mouse and keyboard is at least as difficult as it would have been in real life. Best, the real ones stay in museums, and these ones stay in the digital realm in that case.
Believe it or not, the Tu-144 supersonic airliner made its maiden flight before its rival in the Anglo-French Concorde. As the modded GTA V model of the Concordski lines up with its model of Concorde, its similarities are fairly evident. But so are its differences. The Tu-144 was famous for being wildly unstable. Its front-mounted wing-canards were an iconic countermeasure to this issue, giving Concordski a distinct indicator compared to its western rival. These canards are functioning in the game.
As the modded plane accelerates down the runway and takes off from Los Santos International Airport, and cruises the skies over Los Santos, one can't help but be reminded of the 1973 Paris Air Show. At which, A Tu-144 was competing for orders with Concorde. The Soviet pilots wanted to put on a real show for the crowd of spectators and airline industry executives on hand. The airliner promptly disintegrated in the air and killed the entire crew.
GTA V damage modeling prevents objects from crumbling out of the sky in this way. But as seasoned GTA V veterans, we know that flying an aircraft in the game with a mouse and keyboard is at least as difficult as it would have been in real life. Best, the real ones stay in museums, and these ones stay in the digital realm in that case.