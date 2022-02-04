GTA V and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Confirmed to Arrive in March

After a little bit of a delay, Rockstar has just revealed the next-generation (or should we say current?) versions of GTA V and GTA Online will be released on March 15. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will arrive in just a bit more than a month packed with loads of visual and performance enhancements, as well as many quality-of-life improvements.
As previously revealed, GTA V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will feature new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 fps (frames per second), texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing.
Also, thanks to the power of the new consoles, both games will benefit from faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and other features specific to each platform, such as advanced haptic feedback and much more.
More importantly, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTA V Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when the games will launch next month.
Rockstar confirmed once again that the new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which will launch on March 15, will be available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players.
Several important quality-of-life improvements have also been announced by Rockstar, including the option to skip the GTA V Story Mode prologue in GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the addition of a new GTA Online Tutorial.
Furthermore, players new to GTA Online will be able to enter the Career Build and immediately access the available illicit businesses: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, and Gunrunner. Additionally, they will receive an important amount of GTA$ to allow them to buy a property, a top-tier vehicle, and the firepower required to start their business.
Of course, GTA Online veterans returning to the game will also be offered the option to restart their character specifically to benefit from the Career Builder whenever they wish.
Last but not least, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online will include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, which can be found within the LS Car Meet. This auto shop allows players to upgrade their vehicles “for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of the new console hardware.” Keep in mind, though, that there will be only 5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch, which you’ll be able to upgrade to the max.
Also, thanks to the power of the new consoles, both games will benefit from faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and other features specific to each platform, such as advanced haptic feedback and much more.
More importantly, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTA V Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when the games will launch next month.
Rockstar confirmed once again that the new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which will launch on March 15, will be available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players.
Several important quality-of-life improvements have also been announced by Rockstar, including the option to skip the GTA V Story Mode prologue in GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the addition of a new GTA Online Tutorial.
Furthermore, players new to GTA Online will be able to enter the Career Build and immediately access the available illicit businesses: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, and Gunrunner. Additionally, they will receive an important amount of GTA$ to allow them to buy a property, a top-tier vehicle, and the firepower required to start their business.
Of course, GTA Online veterans returning to the game will also be offered the option to restart their character specifically to benefit from the Career Builder whenever they wish.
Last but not least, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online will include the new Hao’s Special Works auto shop, which can be found within the LS Car Meet. This auto shop allows players to upgrade their vehicles “for elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of the new console hardware.” Keep in mind, though, that there will be only 5 new vehicles and 5 existing vehicles at launch, which you’ll be able to upgrade to the max.