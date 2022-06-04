GTA Online’s Latest Update Is All About Superyachts

Rockstar has just revealed the weekly rewards aimed at GTA Online players willing to spice up their gameplay sessions with different activities. After focusing on racing activities last month, Rockstar’s GTA Online is now rewarding players who complete a different type of missions.
For the next seven days, players who complete A Superyacht Life missions will earn a huge bonus of 4x GTA$ and RP. Additionally, three GTA$100K bonuses are available this week, one each for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, or D-Day.
Furthermore, GTA Online players who purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht between now and July 6 (available at a 50% discount this week) and complete all six A Superyacht Life missions will receive a GTA$1M rebate to their Maze Bank account. Keep in mind that all GTA$ bonuses and rebated will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
Moving on to the free stuff offered this week, completing any Bunker, Biker, Smuggler, Special Cargo, or Import/Export Sell Mission this week will yield the Pink Bangles, free of charge. Also, those who sign up to become an Associate or Bodyguard in the next seven days will receive a free pair of the Pink & Yellow Glow Shades.
Three of the older GTA Online modes are making a comeback this week: Drop Zone, Top Fun, and Vehicle Vendetta. Playing any of the three will reward 3x GTA$ and RP regardless of whether you win or lose. Players complete Contact Missions, including Madrazo Dispatch Services will receive double GTA$ and RP.
Racing fans who manage to place in the Top 3 in the Street Race Series for three days in a row will receive the Vapid GB200. If you’re looking to test new cars, make sure to pay a visit to the Test Track inside of the LS Car Meet. This week, you can take the Pegassi Tezeract, Coil Cyclone, and Pegassi Osiris for a spin.
Finally, if you’re felling lucky, visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort anytime this week for a chance to win the big prize, the Pegassi Infernus Classic.
