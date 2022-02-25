GTA Online's Weekly Update Rewards Triple Cash and RP for Flight Activities, Air Races

Although it focuses on flight activities, Rockstar’s latest GTA Online update rewards a wide range of other activities too. For the next seven days or so, players who participate in Air Races or Flight School activities will be received triple or double cash and RP. Also, free items and new cars for testing have been included in the update.
Starting today and through March 2, players who take flight high above the city of Los Santos in Air Races will earn 3x GTA$ and RP just for competing. Players who participate in any Flight School activities and exercises for the next week will earn 2x GTA$ and RP.
There are a couple of other non-flight activities that players can enjoy and earn more rewards than the usual. For example, you’ll earn double GTA$ for completing any Security Contracts this week. On top of that, any single Security Contract completed will reward players with the Bravado Tee.
Rewards are bigger for players who dabble in illegal activities though, as all Smuggler Sell Missions between now and March 2 will net them triple cash. There’s also double GTA$ and RP rewards available for the Trap Door mode, regardless of whether you win or lose.
For racing fans, placing Top 3 in the Street Race Series five times over the next week will land them a Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic. Also, three amazing cars can now be trialed on the LS Car Meet’s track: BF Weevil, Grotty Visione, and Lampadati Cinquemila.
Finally, this week’s podium top prize is the Vapid Retinue, so don’t forget to make a stop in the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel. Even if you don’t hit the jackpot, you can still walk away with GTA$, RP, clothing, accessories, snacks, and all sorts of mystery prizes.
