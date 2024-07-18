GTA Online's Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser in Real-Life

12 photos Photo: Rockstar Games

Recently, Rockstar Games introduced two new "formidable" police vehicles to Grand Theft Auto Online through the Bottom Dollar Bounties update. The "Law Enforcement Vehicles Week" brought the Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser. If you are considering doing some dispatch work, you can buy them from Warstock Cache & Carry and clean the streets of lawlessness. But where exactly do these new trooper cars come from and what do they want from us?