GTA Online's Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser in Real-Life

Before you press the buy button in GTA Online, just remember that, at least for now, you can only modify it on your properties, but more importantly, it has a null resale value, meaning "zilcho dinero."Next, the $4,800,000 Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser from Warstock Cache & Carry is available for a $3,600,000 trade price, but only if you completed Dispatch Work - Civil Disturbance.The Impaler LX Cruiser Interceptor was modeled after the 1980–1985 Chevrolet Impala but wears the 9C1 police package. The Chevy PPV ( Police Pursuit Vehicle or Police Patrol Vehicle) is part of a long-running family tree that has served the police force since the mid-'70s.During the 1980s, the Impala 9C1 models came with an extended range of engines. For example, sources talk about configurations in the decade's early years using a 3.8-liter (229 ci) V6 base mill that produced 115 hp. More options allowed for a 305-ci V8 with 115 hp or a 350-ci V8 with 165 hp.Then, in '82, there were slim pickings, only between the 110-hp 3.8-liter (229 ci) V6 or the 5.7-liter (350 ci) V8 powerplant, which produced 150 hp. Apparently, the California Highway Patrol chose the 1982 Impala as an enforcement-class vehicle.For the next two years, things didn't change much for the police unit. At least not so much that it's worth reporting, outside the '83 new 4-speed auto gearbox equipped with the 5.7-liter V8 models. In 1985, a new 4.3-liter (262 ci) configuration was born and produced 130 hp. The 155-hp 5.7-liter (350 ci) V8 was still making the rounds.While these in-game knockoffs are far removed from the legendary vehicles that inspired and brought them to digital life, at least Rockstar Games proves time and time again they really know how to cherry-pick their newly introduced rides. Car enthusiasts and even novices can rejoice at the sight of the historical Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser.Grand Theft Auto VI just crossed the 200+ million views threshold on YouTube, which is mindblowing because it did that in only seven months since its release on December 5, 2023. It's also quite funny when you cross-reference those numbers to the 200+ million sold copies record Grand Theft Auto V recently reached.No matter what anyone says about the GTA franchise or Rockstar Games, one thing is certain about the team and their products: they have something so unique and widespread that no other game developer on the planet can replicate this magnitude of success with a title from this genre. Many others have tried, but GTA keeps getting bigger and bigger.Since GTA V came out in September 2013, it raked in more than $10 billion for Take-Two Interactive. And with leaks indicating that the overall budget for GTA 6 is as high as two billion US dollars, there's no telling how the upcoming Fall 2025 entry will perform at launch, not to mention over 10-15 years. Suffice it to say that when Grand Theft Auto VI drops, it will heavily impact the video game market landscape like the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs long ago.