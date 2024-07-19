GTA Online Players Aren't Happy About the New Controversial Jeep Avenger Counterpart

Recently, Rockstar Games introduced the $4,950,000 Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and $4,800,000 Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser via the "Law Enforcement Vehicles Week." The Dominator FX was modeled after the 1982 Ford Mustang SSP (Special Service Package), and the Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser takes after the 1980–1985 Chevrolet Impala (9C1). This week, we're getting a $1,650,000 Canis Castigator SUV, inspired by its real-life counterpart, the Jeep Avenger, which was mostly destined for the European, Japanese, and South Korean markets. Suffice it to say players are very displeased.
As soon as the Canis Castigator was available for purchase, YouTubers and GTA Online fans alike started to express their disappointment about the new vehicle. Some even make jokes about it looking strikingly similar to the Dacia Duster.
The most common sort of comments you'll hear are: "Rockstar is professional at trolling and giving people exactly what they don't want… it's been like that since day one. I don't know why people even take them seriously at this point; I'm just happy we get 1 - 2 good cars every 7 months."
Players want a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and that's no wonder because of two main things. First, the Avenger wasn't destined for the American market, so it's not all that relatable. Second, the Trackhawk's sheer power is astounding.
However, the full picture isn't all doom and gloom. While many bring down the car, others see the half-full part of the glass. You can customize the living daylights out of it, and it handles well. The all-wheel-drive system also helps it launch pretty quickly off the line. In other words, this "Trackpigeon," as people ironically name it, isn't all that bad once you maximize it and accept that it's the closest thing to a Trackhawk Rockstar Games introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online lately.
The fully electric Jeep Avenger debuted at the 2022 Paris Motor Show on October 17, and was produced in the Tychy plant in Poland. It boasts a high ground clearance, a modern exterior and interior design with new technology, and plenty of room for people and their luggage.
Antonella Bruno, the head of Jeep Europe at Stellantis, said, "This modern, fun, and emotional SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers who are looking for a capable, compact, modern, and all-electric Jeep brand alternative to the current players."
The 1.2-liter 3-cylinder version with FWD produces 74 kW or 100 hp with 151 lb-ft or 205 Nm of twist. It can hit 62 mph or 100 kph in 10.6 seconds and has a top speed of 114 mph or 183.4 kilometers per hour.
Lastly, the e-Hybrid has the same engine but an extra 21 kW electric motor on the front axle. It's not faster than the ICE version, sharing the same top speed, but slower from 0 to 62 mph, at 10.9 seconds. However, the fuel economy is better. The e-Hybrid does 56.5 - 57.6 mpg or 4.9 - 5.0 l/100km, while the gas engine variant does 48.7 - 49.6 mpg or 5.7 - 5.8 l/100km.
In the UK, the starting MSRP for the gas engine is £24,359 or $31,504. The e-Hybrid starts at £25,999 or $33,625, and the full-electric version costs £34,999 or 45,265 US dollars.
Also, there are tons of bonuses awaiting players. The Hotring Circuit Races bring twice the GTA$ and four times the RP. The tank-filled Rhino Hunt gives out double GTA$ and RP this week.
Everybody's favorite soap opera character, Martin Madrazo, is in a giving mood. Hunt down his enemies and receive twice the usual GTA$ and RP. Complete three of his bounties through July 24, and there will be $100,000 waiting for you.
Before the Urus reigned supreme among high-performance SUVs, Jeep's super-fast Sports Utility Vehicle had a Hellcat-borrowed 6.2L HEMI V8 powerplant that produced 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft or 875 Nm of torque. Using all four wheels and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it rocketed forward from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and maxed out at 180 mph or 290 kph. The more you learn about the real-life Jeep Avenger, the more you understand the complaints when you compare it to the Trackhawk.
Its electric drivetrain can develop 115 kW or 156 horsepower and 192 lb-ft or 260 Nm of torque. That translates into a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 9 seconds flat and a top speed of 93 miles or 150 kilometers per hour. The Avenger EV has a 51 kWh battery capacity (NET), which leads to a WLTP estimated range of 239-248 miles or 385-400 km. In the city, the official range says it can drive for 349-373 miles or 562-600 kilometers.
As for the weekly update, remember to check out the discounts:
- Apartment Properties – 30% off
- Grotti Stinger GT (Sports Classic) – 30% off
- Coil Raiden (Sports) – 30% off
- Pfister 811 (Super) – 30% off
- Vapid Bullet (Super) – 30% off
- Truffade Nero (Super) – 30% off
- Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe) – 30% off
- Överflöd Tyrant (Super) – 30% off
