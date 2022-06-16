GTA Online Offers Free Car Until June 22, Double Rewards for Some Activities

Regardless of whether you’re still playing GTA Online on a regular basis, it’s truly worth logging into the game in the next several days to get some freebies. As the title says, GTA Online players can now claim a free Armored Kuruma without having to meet any requirements.
The Armored Kuruma can be picked up from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos through June 22, so there’s plenty of time to get the offer. Meanwhile, if you’re actually playing the game, there are a bunch of extra rewards that you’ll receive for the next week or so by doing certain activities.
For starters, executives who own a Vehicle Warehouse can trade stick in Import/Export Sell Missions and earn an extra 50% bonus GTA$ and RP. Also, all Special Cargo Sell Missions are paying double rewards until June 22.
If you’re more into exotic vehicles, you’ll be happy to know that completing Premium Deluxe Repo Work or Simeon Contact Missions this week will reward you with 2X GTA$ and RP. The same goes for players who participate in the Sumo (Remix) mode, which is making a comeback for a limited time. Lastly, GTA Online offers double GTA$ and RP to all those who play Top Fun this week.
For another free car, make sure to place in the top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for 4 days in a row to earn the key to the Grotti Turismo Classic. Three cars of the same brand, the Grotti Itali RSX, Grotti Furia, and Grotti X80 Proto are now available to test at the LS Car Meet.
If you consider yourself lucky, don’t forget to pay a visit to The Diamond Casino & Resort and give the Lucky Wheel a spin. Who knows, you might walk away with this week’s big prize, the Grotti Turismo R, a hybrid hypercar that looks stunning.
For starters, executives who own a Vehicle Warehouse can trade stick in Import/Export Sell Missions and earn an extra 50% bonus GTA$ and RP. Also, all Special Cargo Sell Missions are paying double rewards until June 22.
If you’re more into exotic vehicles, you’ll be happy to know that completing Premium Deluxe Repo Work or Simeon Contact Missions this week will reward you with 2X GTA$ and RP. The same goes for players who participate in the Sumo (Remix) mode, which is making a comeback for a limited time. Lastly, GTA Online offers double GTA$ and RP to all those who play Top Fun this week.
For another free car, make sure to place in the top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for 4 days in a row to earn the key to the Grotti Turismo Classic. Three cars of the same brand, the Grotti Itali RSX, Grotti Furia, and Grotti X80 Proto are now available to test at the LS Car Meet.
If you consider yourself lucky, don’t forget to pay a visit to The Diamond Casino & Resort and give the Lucky Wheel a spin. Who knows, you might walk away with this week’s big prize, the Grotti Turismo R, a hybrid hypercar that looks stunning.