GTA Online Offers Double Rewards on Pursuit Races Series and Vehicle Vendetta

After a couple of weeks of exceedingly high rewards, Rockstar is toning down the amount of RP, and GTA$ players can earn during weekly events. Instead of quadruple rewards, this week’s GTA Online update brings only double the amount, which is still good if you plan to increase your in-game wealth.
Apart from announcing rewards for various activities, Rockstar also revealed that this update is meant to put two manufacturers front and center: Dewbauchee and Overflod. These fictional brands have quite a few amazing cars available in the game, but this week, in particular, players can win some of them by joining certain activities.
For example, the Dewbauchee Specter is this week’s Car Meet Prize, so any player who places top 5 in the Pursuit Race Series for three days in a row will earn this car. Also, starting today, the Overflod Entity XF, Overflod Autarch, and Karin Sultan Classic are available for testing at the LS Car Meet.
To top it all off, make sure to visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin for the chance to walk away with the Overflod Entity XF, one of the stunning-looking hypercars of the game.
Moving on to the weekly activities that can earn you extra rewards, Rockstar announced the Pursuit Race Series now offer double GTA$ and RP all week long. Similarly, players who engage in the Vehicle Vendetta mode will receive 2x GTA$ and RP.
Also, all Casino Story and Work missions are being paid 2x GTA$ and RP. The same goes for Gerald Contact missions. Finally, this week’s update GTA Online players who complete all six A Superyacht Life missions will receive a rebate of GTA$1M on their purchase of a Galaxy Super Yacht this month, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
In other news, this week is the last chance for players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to get GTA Online either for free exclusively on PlayStation 5 or at a discounted price for Xbox Series X/S (the offer ends June 14).
For example, the Dewbauchee Specter is this week’s Car Meet Prize, so any player who places top 5 in the Pursuit Race Series for three days in a row will earn this car. Also, starting today, the Overflod Entity XF, Overflod Autarch, and Karin Sultan Classic are available for testing at the LS Car Meet.
To top it all off, make sure to visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin for the chance to walk away with the Overflod Entity XF, one of the stunning-looking hypercars of the game.
Moving on to the weekly activities that can earn you extra rewards, Rockstar announced the Pursuit Race Series now offer double GTA$ and RP all week long. Similarly, players who engage in the Vehicle Vendetta mode will receive 2x GTA$ and RP.
Also, all Casino Story and Work missions are being paid 2x GTA$ and RP. The same goes for Gerald Contact missions. Finally, this week’s update GTA Online players who complete all six A Superyacht Life missions will receive a rebate of GTA$1M on their purchase of a Galaxy Super Yacht this month, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
In other news, this week is the last chance for players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to get GTA Online either for free exclusively on PlayStation 5 or at a discounted price for Xbox Series X/S (the offer ends June 14).