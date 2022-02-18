GTA Online Now Allows Players to Upgrade Their Vehicles with Imani Tech

For the first time in a long time, Rockstar is adding a feature in GTA Online that was suggested by players. Starting this week, GTA Online players can outfit their Agency with a Vehicle Workshop, which gives them access to Imani Tech upgrades like the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-On Jammer.
Additionally, players can ping Imani from Freemode and ask her to switch on her Out of Sight service, which hides players from enemy radar within certain radius allowing them to slip unseen. According to Rockstar, upgrades like Imani Tech have been inspired by players requests via the game’s feedback site.
Other than that, for the next week or so, GTA Online players will receive 3x GTA$ and RP on The Vespucci Job. On top of that, the Weeny Issi is free to claim from Southern San Andreas Super Autos through February 23.
Racing fans will be happy to know that GTA Online offers triple rewards this week on Open Wheel Races. For those who’d rather race against the clock, Time Trial End to End is paying out double GTA$ and RP. The same goes for Bodyguard and Associates paychecks.
Through February 23, CEOs and MC Presidents who successfully complete a Business Battle will receive either the rare Mammoth Tee, Black Tint Oversize Shades, or the Street Crimes Logo Tee.
As far as this week’s prize ride goes, racers and LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row this week will get a Truffade Nero for free. Also, players are encouraged to give the Dewbauchee Specter, Truffade Nero, and Weeny Issi Sport a spin at the Test Track.
Finally, don’t forget to stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and try your luck. Who knows, you might go home with the big prize, the amazing Ocelot Penetrator sportscar.
