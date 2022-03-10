GTA Online Events and Bonuses Going on Through March 23 Get Detailed

With less than a week until the arrival of GTA V and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar revealed many of the bonuses and events going on across all platforms in GTA Online through March 23.
First off, GTA Online players will earn double GTA$ in Short Trips. To start these missions, players must visit the Smoking Room of Record A Studios or simply choose to select them from the Jobs menu. Those who manage to complete a Short Trip anytime this week will also receive a bonus of GTA$100K and the Black SA Fitted Cap. The money will be deposited in the player’s account within 72 hours of completion.
The bonuses don’t stop here, though, as Rockstar revealed that players who emerge victorious in Hunting Pack (Remix) mode will earn double GTA$ and RP. Additionally, winning one round of Hunting Pack (Remix) will also unlock the Trade Price for the Declasse Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry.
Players more akin to flying rather than racing will be pleased to know that competing in Air Races will pay out triple rewards this week while attending Flight School Activities will pay out double GTA$ and RP. Not to mention that running Smuggler Sell Missions will result in tripled payouts for GTA$ and RP through March 23.
Back on racing modes, players who win five days in a row in Pursuit Races will get the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. If you just want to test a few cars before making a purchase, stop by the LS Car Meet’s Test Track and you’ll be able to give the Bravado Buffalo STX, Declasse Tulip, and Benefactor Schalgen GT a spin.
Last but not least, players may visit The Diamond Casino & Resort this week to give the Lucky Wheel a spin and walk away with various prizes, including this week’s podium vehicle, the Ubermacht Zion Classic.
The bonuses don’t stop here, though, as Rockstar revealed that players who emerge victorious in Hunting Pack (Remix) mode will earn double GTA$ and RP. Additionally, winning one round of Hunting Pack (Remix) will also unlock the Trade Price for the Declasse Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry.
Players more akin to flying rather than racing will be pleased to know that competing in Air Races will pay out triple rewards this week while attending Flight School Activities will pay out double GTA$ and RP. Not to mention that running Smuggler Sell Missions will result in tripled payouts for GTA$ and RP through March 23.
Back on racing modes, players who win five days in a row in Pursuit Races will get the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. If you just want to test a few cars before making a purchase, stop by the LS Car Meet’s Test Track and you’ll be able to give the Bravado Buffalo STX, Declasse Tulip, and Benefactor Schalgen GT a spin.
Last but not least, players may visit The Diamond Casino & Resort this week to give the Lucky Wheel a spin and walk away with various prizes, including this week’s podium vehicle, the Ubermacht Zion Classic.