GTA+ Members Can Live Out Their Meanest Fantasies Through "Bully" From August 20

Last week in GTA Online, we were treated to pizza delivery quests and some lame clothing to match. But this week, we're getting an announcement about a much-awaited title: 2006's Bully, developed by Rockstar Vancouver and published by Rockstar Games. GTA+ members can play Bully as of August 20, but for right now, there are more benefits and rewards awaiting subscribers.
Rumor has it that Bully's development started in 2003. It was released three years later, on October 17, for the PlayStation 2. It also came out under the Scholarship Edition "nameplate" on Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360, PC, PS3, and PS4. Later, it was released as the Anniversary Edition on Android and iOS.
Bully is a third-person action-adventure video game about something you couldn't replicate in the sensitive social climate of 2024. You play as Jimmy Hopkins, a student enrolled at the Bullworth Academy who's encouraged by the principal to play nice and not make waves.
Unlike Grand Theft Auto titles, where you can steal and drive almost anything you see, in Bully, you're stuck with skateboards, BMX bikes, a Piaggio Vespa-inspired moped, go-karts, and a riding mower. You will come across other vehicles like a bulldozer, a bunch of parked cars, a police motorcycle, and a school bus, but unfortunately, they serve more as paperweights than vehicles.
Playing as Jimmy, you find yourself caught in the middle of five cliques involving the Bullies, Nerds, Preppies, Greasers, and Jocks, not to mention the Townie kids, the school faculty, and all the other townsfolk. As you progress, things start to unravel and degenerate. Without spoiling anything, it's safe to say that it's not called "Bully" for nothing, and your nose won't be anywhere near the definition of clean.
Like many Rockstar Games, it received its fair share of controversy from the usual suspects, such as parents and educators. However, it has won many nominations and awards, including IGN's "Best PlayStation 2 Action Game" and "Best Original Music" from GameSpot.
On Metacritic, it still has an overall score of 87 out of 100, which is colossal. IGN gave it an 8.9 out of 10, VG Resource Center an 8.75, Gamesmaster awarded it 90%, GameSpot gave it 8.7, Gamestyle 7, and 1UP a perfect 10 out of 10.
GTA+ members also get the German-engineered Benefactor Vorschlaghammer sedan with a V8 engine and all-wheel drive. The $1,790,000 Benefactor Vorschlaghammer is modeled after the real-life Mercedes-Benz E-Class W124. To claim it, visit the Vinewood Car Club showroom until September 4. Two liveries, Gradient Geometry and Drift Splashes, and an LS Car Meet Drift Tuning Upgrade are also included.
In addition to Bully, the free Benefactor Vorschlaghammer sedan with the Drift Upgrade, the last monthly GTA $1,000,000 bonus, GTA+ members also get other bonuses.
Nightclub Properties are 50% cheaper, and Nightclub Management Missions are awarding twice the usual Popularity until September. Casino Story Missions are generous, with twice the GTA$ and Reputation. Participating in Drift and Drag Races will get you two times the typical GTA$, RP, and LS Car Meet Reputation.
Switching gears to non-GTA+ players, there are some benefits to be had here as well. Drift Races hand out twice the GTA$ and RP, Taxi Work rewards three times the monetary payouts, and after players deliver over 30 million pizzas, everyone will get the "Pizza This... Tee."
To earn a quick $100,000, complete the Weekly Challenge by participating in six drift races. After successfully ticking all the boxes, you'll not only get the GTA$100k but also a Rockstar Helmet.
As always, don't forget to check out this week's vehicle discounts:
The Gun Van also has the Stun Gun at 50% off. The Railgun at 30% off but only for GTA+ Members. The SMG, Compact Grenade Launcher, Carbine Rifle, Battle Axe, Pipe Bombs, Grenades, Molotovs, and Armor retain their usual price.
The most sensible concern left hanging in the air is a possible Bully remake or sequel. But given that we're talking about Rockstar Games, which, at least on the surface, refuses to deliver single-player DLC content to its second most successful title, Red Dead Redemption II, it's highly unlikely we'll see such a unicorn of a game come to fruition. Hope springs eternal, though, so maybe it will happen sometime in the next decade... or two.
While the graphics are severely outdated, some models are worth a glance, like the 1982 Pontiac Bonneville, 1962 Peugeot 404, 1978 Pontiac Bonneville Safari, 1973 Ford LTD Country Squire, 1983 Ford LTD Crown Victoria, 1983 GMC S-15 Jimmy, 1973 Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse, and many more.
Thus, starting August 20, Bully joins its other GTA+ siblings, such as L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, GTA: Liberty City Stories, and GTA: Chinatown Wars. The membership is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $8 monthly, but that doesn't mean you can't download the game on your Android or iOS device.
There's also the matter of the free Cobalt Jackal Racing jersey, pants, and the Diamond Jackpot Tee. For some, it might seem like slim pickings this time around, but there have been much better months. Hopefully, next week, we'll be swimming in offerings.
- Överflöd Tyrant (Super) – 40% off
- Western Annihilator (Helicopter) – 40% off
- Dinka Postlude (Coupe) – 30% off
- Dinka Kanjo SJ (Coupe) – 30% off
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Sports) – 30% off
- Übermacht Rhinehart (Sedan) – 30% off
- Western Reever (Motorcycle) – 30% off
