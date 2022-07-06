GTA IV Remaster No Longer in the Cards, Rockstar Fully Focusing on GTA 6

The troubled launch of the GTA Trilogy bundle had a much greater impact on Rockstar’s future projects than it was initially believed. Although the developer promised to fix many of the issues that GTA Trilogy owners faced trying to play the games, the problems were too big to address, and Rockstar didn’t seem willing to invest even more resources into a project that was doomed to fail from the start.
If Rockstar would have had much more time to work on the GTA Trilogy remaster, the games would not have been broken at launch and they would have certainly made more money. But since investors dictate the roadmap, it was decided that the project should not be delayed, and Rockstar would follow up with updates to fix many of the trilogy’s problems.
The reason behind the decision to not delay the GTA Trilogy remaster might have had something to do with the fact that Rockstar had to work on two other remasters: Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV. Unfortunately, due to the poor reception of GTA Trilogy, these two projects have been shelved for the time being, Kotaku reports citing a source familiar with Rockstar’s plans.
Since Rockstar has been relieved of other “chores,” it is now fully focusing on finishing Grand Theft Auto 6, the same report claims. Of course, either of the two remasters might still happen, but for the time being, they are no longer in the cards.
A tweet from Tez, a reliable GTA insider, corroborates Kotaku’s report: “as per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the gable a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind. The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.”
According to the latest rumors, Grand Theft Auto 6 is supposed to be revealed later this year with a release not happening earlier than 2024 but take this with a grain of salt.
