GT New Line Delivers E-Bike Performance In a BMX Package

GT Bicycles has been in the bike game for almost five decades. Over the years they have rolled out toys for every type of rider. This time, the company sought to create something that has them all. Meet the new Street Performer and its turbo-boosted counterpart, the Power Performer – the e-BMX rides that combine urban riding and MTB technology with a dash of electric power.
These GT e-bikes are part of the new Life+Style line, which was created to offer the rider plenty of versability, from commuting, cruising around the city to doing all sorts of tricks, all while being in full control of the ride.
The new Street Performer can turn your commute into a session as it mixes that BMX aesthetic with urban performance. Equipped with bigger 2.5-inch tires, front and rear mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors, and a floating frame stander seat, this bike can take some big bumps.
It also comes with 9 levels of speed that can turn your daily city ride into a fun activity. Just stick a skateboard to the rack like GT is showing us in the video below and hit the streets. It’s that simple.
And if you want something with more oomph, the Power Performer is your best bet. Combining the same durable 6061 alloy frame as its cousin, this e-bike adds to the 9 speed drivetrain a Bafang hub-driven motor. The autonomy is based on a removable 418Wh battery. The e-bike features a USB charging port as well, so you can charge your devices anytime you run low.
GT didn’t share any additional info about these models, but what we do know is the pricing they come with. For the Street Performer, the company put a price tag of $1,120, while its pedal-assisted cousin jumps to $2,225, double to cost (but double the fun too).
