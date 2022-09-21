Group Demolished the Rented RV After Lying About Going to Burning Man

A video showing a rented RV’s destruction during Burning Man racked up more than 10 million views on TikTok. The renters allegedly lied to the RV owner about their intentions. They went to the desert festival, although they were told not to.
The images in the TikTok video leave little hope that this motorhome, supposedly brand new when it was rented, will ever return to a working condition. The interior is covered in a thick coat of dirt, thrash is spilled everywhere, and the table is crooked. Still, the most intriguing detail is the pile of broken eggs on the floor. Perhaps the folks just wanted to make an omelet.
The apocalyptic images leave no doubt about where the renters took the Entegra Odyssey RV. The Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert is famous for its extreme camping conditions and regular dust storms. It’s impossible to keep a car clean, and legend says car wash detailers charge $200 per vehicle from the desert festival because of how fine and sticky the dust is.
The RV owner @mrloanofficer tells his audience that the renters said they wanted to make a trip to Yosemite National Park. He did a walk-through with them, and his wife even offered the guests tips on RV living. He never expected the Burning Man disaster when the RV was returned.
“Some people straight up lied to us straight to our face,” @mrloanofficer told his followers. “Evidence that was found along with other details I can’t share yet, he bluntly lied and took it to the only place we had restricted due to the issues that place can cause.”
Many of @mrloanofficer’s followers were furious and advised him to sue the burners, which the RV owner confirmed would happen. In the meantime, we’re happy to see that the RV was returned to its original state, as confirmed by a new video @mrloanofficer posted. It’s hard to tell from the video, but the owner says the egg smell is still present.
