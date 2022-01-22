Group B-Inspired Widebody VW Golf GTI Looks Digitally Vintage and Crazy Rally Fast

Just recently, Volkswagen teased the social media world with its take on the NFT craze. In their view, it’s actually a substitute for a “Notably Fast Transporter.” And it’s probably a Golf GTI or R hot hatch.
VW’s iconic compact hot hatch series has seen unprecedented development with the arrival of the latest, eighth generation. Regular ICE models (in all GTI and GTD forms) were joined by plug-ins, Clubsports, and Rs. Well, there is at least one more on the pipeline. But that’s certainly not it.
We just wanted to clear that mystery, as sometimes those shady teaser silhouettes can be a little deceptive. Joke aside, there is nothing fishy about this Golf GTI Mk1 not being Volkswagen’s official hot hatchback that’s ready for a February 2022 introduction.
But given their NFT pun, we just had to slip in our own digital antic. This fresh-looking (teal with purple interior lights, that’s yummy) VW Golf GTI Mk1 instead belongs to Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media. He loves creating bespoke widebody kits for cool vehicles. With lots of quirky twists.
So, following a graffiti-bombed VW Beetle, a time attack Mercedes-AMG GT R that looked exactly like an old night-hunter WWII plane for the road, or an outlandishly-modded Pagani Huayra BC, here is something vintage yet again. Complete with equally crazy Group B rally car inspiration.
Just like it was the case with the curiously wide and little Beetle, the author mentioned he needed to mockup a lot of design ideas. Unfortunately, this time around we are not getting any of them on showcase. Oddly enough, there is also just one POV of his latest digital creation.
Too bad since we really wanted to admire the slammed widebody VW Golf GTI Mk1 with an exposed filter and a screamer pipe exhaust setup from all angles. Oh well, perhaps this is just the appetizer, and more views are coming...
