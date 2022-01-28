Groundbreaking $665K Luxury Private Helicopter Boasts Cutting-Edge Composite Technology

For those who dream of having the private jet experience at a smaller scale, there’s a luxury private helicopter that’s currently being developed, promising to disrupt the private aviation sector. Blending performance, luxury, and ease of operation, the HX50 claims to be “the world’s first truly private helicopter.”
Birmingham-based Hill Helicopters wanted to create a rotorcraft that was specifically designed for private use, meaning that it’s easier to operate and as safe as possible. It boasts automated startup and shutdown, a fully electronically-controlled engine that was developed in-house, and a resilient airframe that focuses on stability and crashworthiness.
The five-seater is able to carry five hours-worth of fuel, compared to the three hours of a conventional helicopter with the same seating, enabling a maximum range of 700 nautical miles (805 miles/1,296 km). Its 500 HP engine allows a cruising speed of at least 140 knots (161 mph/260 kph).
The manufacturer claims that the HX50 is able to be so fast, on so little power, because of several features, including “an extremely slippery fuselage,” low leakage, and optimal engine inlets. In terms of technology, its state-of-the-art digital cockpit features intelligent pilot support, two 15” color dashboards, iPad integration, and full connectivity with smartphones.
Premium leather seating, panoramic windows and skylights, climate control, and Bluetooth connectivity are just some of its luxurious highlights.
This luxury private helicopter is still in the early stages of development. In a recent video, the company unveiled a third-scale proof-of-concept, demonstrating the efficiency of composite materials and infusion technology, which are essential for this innovative helicopter. Most of its components, including the fuselage and the blades, are made of composite.
Another innovative approach was to offer customers the possibility of being involved in the building process. Following a two-week factory workshop, they can work together with the production staff on bringing their private helicopter to life, exactly as they want it to be.
All of this comes at the price of around $665,000 (£495,000), with deliveries planned for 2023. The UK-based manufacturer also intends to develop a fully commercial variant, which will be much more expensive. So the HX50 is described as an affordable opportunity for owning a state-of-the-art private helicopter.
