More on this:

Grizl Is Canyon’s Second Gravel Bike, Designed for When the Riding Gets Rough

All the Grizl models are available for purchase on Canyon’s The Grizl comes with a modular design that allows riders to personalize and equip the bike according to their cycling needs. The bike is available in seven carbon frame sizes that run 700c tires on five of them. The only exceptions are the 2XS and XS sizes, which come with 650b wheels. The Grizl fits riders who are 160 to 200 cm tall (5.2 to 6,5 ft).The geometry of the Grizl is similar to its counterpart, the Grail gravel bike , launched by Canyon in 2018, but it has wider handlebars and is designed to cope with rougher terrains.The Grizl comes in two frameset variants: the CF SL, which is a mid-range model and more of an all-terrain bike, and the premium CF SLX variant, designed to deliver maximum speed over rough gravel. The latter is lighter, with a 950 grams (33.5 ounces) carbon frame. The CF SLX version also features premium aero carbon wheels while the mid-range model uses aluminum.All Grizl models come with standard 45mm (1.77 in.) tires which mount on tubeless-ready rims and you can replace them for wider 50 mm (1.9 in.) ones.All Grizl bikes have internal routing and an impressive carrying capacity. You can attach cages on the fork and across the bike frame, you’ve got a mount for a top tube bag, mounts for three bottle cages, and Canyon’s mudguards. You can also opt for a variety of light packs from Apidura, designed specifically for the Grizl.All the Grizl models are available for purchase on Canyon’s website as of today, May 11. The CF SL models will range from €1,999 - €2,699 (approx. $2,400 - $3,200). The premium CF SLX version will range from €4,499-€4,599 ($5,400 - $5,600).