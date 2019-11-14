Greta Thunberg Hitches a Ride on a Catamaran, Destination Spain

Luckily, it didn’t take long for someone to respond to Greta’s plea: two Australians and one Brit agreed to have her and her father on board the catamaran La Vagabonde, EuroNews reports. The journey is expected to last anywhere between 2 and 4 weeks, since the Vagabonde is weather-dependent.
Fitted with solar panels and hydro-generators, the Vagabonde has minimal carbon footprint, which is ideal for Greta, who has promised to try and travel the world without doing more damage to the environment. She doesn’t expect everyone else to do the same, since she knows not all people have the luxury of spending weeks in a row at sea, just to get from point A to point B. But since her mission is to raise awareness on climate change, she aims to live by her word and do just that with minimal impact on the environment.
Greta will be sailing with Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu and their baby boy. They’ve been living on the catamaran for almost a year, documenting their #boatlife on YouTube, for their 1.1 million subscribers. Greta will be featured on the series, now that she’s traveling with them.
For her trip to the U.S., the teen activist hitched another ride, on a zero-emissions racing yacht called Malizia II. Leaving the country, she urged Americans to vote.
“We must realize this is a crisis, and we must do what we can now to spread awareness about this and to put pressure on the people in power,” she is quoted as saying. “The U.S. has an election coming up soon, and it's very important that for everyone who can vote, vote.”
As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019
It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)
Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November... If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.
-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U
So happy to say I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 12, 2019
I’ve been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde. Australians @Sailing_LaVaga ,Elayna Carausu & @_NikkiHenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic.
We sail for Europe tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/qJcgREe332