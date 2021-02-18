5 Extinction Rebellion Protesters Are Getting Quite Silly With Glue

Greta Thunberg Ad Mocks Mars Tourism: What About Climate Change?

In anticipation of NASA’s Rover attempting to land on Mars, the Greta Thunberg-founded Fridays For Future organization has released a mock ad about the hypocrisy behind the so-called Mars (and space, in general) tourism. 8 photos



Called simply “1%,” the ad tells the story of the moment mankind is preparing to conquer –



“Mars, an untainted planet, a new world where we can begin again,” a voiceover says, in the dramatic way we’re used to seeing in movies. “Mars offers the ultimate freedom.”



Toward the end of the ad, the viewer is asked whether he or she will choose to live the rest of their life on Earth or be a bold pioneer that helps turn the Red Planet into our next home. “And for the 99% who will stay on Earth, we’d better fix climate change,” it adds right at the end.



In a statement to the same media outlet, an FFF spokesperson says that the purpose of the add was to “highlight pure nonsense.” That is to say, way to go governments of the world for investing billions into



“Government-funded space programs and the world’s ultra-wealthy one percent are laser focused on Mars (NASA’s Perseverance Rover alone cost $2.7 billion for development, launch, operations and analysis) – and yet, most humans will never get a chance to visit or live on Mars,” reads the exact statement from FFF. “This is not due to a lack of resources – but the fact that our global systems don’t care about us – and refuse to take equitable action.”



This view, even assuming it’s partly accurate, is simplistic. At best. But it does serve the purpose of getting people talking.



