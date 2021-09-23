Great News for China's Aircraft Market, Its Commercial Fleet Expected to Double by 2040

The global health crisis affected all industries and aviation hasn’t been spared with all the restrictions worldwide and everyone shutting down their borders. But the future looks good for country “zero”, with long-term predictions showing that China’s commercial fleet is expected to double by 2040.
Boeing, a long-time partner of China, shared its forecast during the 2021 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), and it looks like, by 2030, the country’s domestic passenger market will exceed intra-European air traffic. By 2040, China’s airlines will need 8,700 new airplanes, an investment that is valued at $1.47 trillion. By then, its domestic traffic will also exceed air travel within North America.
According to the same estimates, over 400,000 pilots, technicians, and other aviation personnel will be required to sustain that growth, with over 2,500 being Boeing employees.
The CMO predicts an annual passenger traffic growth of 5.4 percent, and overall, sees a $1.8 trillion commercial aviation services market opportunity in the region, with single-aisle jets accounting for approximately 6,500 deliveries.
According to Richard Wynne, managing director of China Marketing for Boeing Commercial airplanes, the rapid recovery of China’s domestic traffic during the global health crisis is proof of the market’s strength, and international long-haul routes and air freight capacity have a good chance of expanding.
Boeing boasts of its half-century collaboration with China, for which it claims to provide the most advanced freighters, services, as well as passenger airplanes. As for the other partner involved, it brings its contribution by building the parts for Boeing’s airplanes, more than 10,000 in use throughout the world.
In addition to contributing to China’s growth in this sector, Boeing claims it also focuses on decarbonizing aviation globally, by developing worldwide partnerships and designing aircraft that use sustainable aviation fuels. The long-haul segment is where the manufacturer sees great potential for carriers to replace older, less efficient airplanes with new ones that can reduce CO2 emissions.
