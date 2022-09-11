Great-Looking 2001 Ducati 748 Goes to Auction Equipped With Fast by Ferracci Pipework

You’ll find a ton of much newer bikes that are nowhere near as pristine as the 748 displayed below.
Although it shows well over 23k miles (37,000 km) on its five-digit counter, this 2001 Ducati 748 is just a few imperfections away from mint condition. Moreover, the Italian pearl houses a complete Fast by Ferracci exhaust system, along with Dynojet’s trusty Power Commander III unit for optimized fuel mapping.
The twin taillights were fitted with bright LEDs doubling up as sequential turn signals, and there’s an aftermarket shift lever replacing the stock item. In terms of its fundamental specs and features, Ducati’s spartan draws power from a fuel-injected 748cc Desmoquattro L-twin, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a dry clutch.
Boasting dual overhead cams, eight valves, and Marelli EFI componentry, the liquid-cooled engine can produce up to 98 stallions at 11,000 rpm. When the tachometer reads 9,000 spins per minute, a peak torque output of 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. This power lets the Duc accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 ticks of the stopwatch.
It can also achieve a respectable 11.8-second time on the quarter-mile, and top speed is rated at 150 mph (241 kph). The bike’s anatomy features a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end stands on inverted Showa forks with tubes measuring 43 mm (1.7 inches) in diameter.
At the opposite pole, suspension-related affairs are taken good care of by a piggyback monoshock adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. Stopping power is generated through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and four-piston calipers up front, along with a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear.
Right then, let’s get to the point. The two-wheeled marvel we’ve just looked at is currently searching for a new place to call home, and you may find it listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! If owning this 748 sounds like an intriguing prospect, make sure you submit your best offer before September 16, as that’s when the auction will come to an end.
