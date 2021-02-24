Gravity Toy Hauler Gives Weekend Warriors a Home and a Garage for Their Vehicles

Be it rain or shine, snow, and possibly even hail, the Gravity toy hauler is ready to give you some of the best weekends of your life. One of the common struggles you’ll often meet in this life if you consider yourself a weekend warrior (not the drinking kind) is how to make that weekend bigger. Well, this really is a solution.
Let’s say you and your friends want to go out this weekend and get some fun in the sun. Some have bikes, some have quads, others UTVs. One of the obstacles you’ll encounter is taking that one day of fun and turning it into two, maybe even three to four days of madness. Get yourself a Gravity, and you won’t ever face that situation again.
The towable you see is the creation of none other than Heartland RV as a solution for the previously described people. It offers all the comforts of home and even includes a garage for your vehicles. Unlike other towable RVs that Heartland offers, the Gravity isn’t part of the cheaper category and comes in with a $69,803 price tag for the least expensive of five floorplans.
comfortable. Systems like electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing are readily available and they'd better be whenever you spend this much on a towable. The Gravity is also prepped with solar panels and an inverter to have a steady flow of juice.
To make things a little easier to follow, I'm going to detail the least expensive model, the GR3340. Thanks to a length of 41 ft 9 in (12.72 m), width of 8 ft 5 in (2.56 m), and height of 13 ft 3 in (4.03 m), it offers a living space about the size of an actual home. Heck, the 384 square feet (35.6 square meters) of space is almost as large as the studio I live in. In that space, the Gravity offers all furnishings needed to sleep 5-6 guests, not to forget the vehicles crammed in the garage at the rear.
For access inside the Gravity, two entrances are supplied, one directly into the garage and another into the dining and living room. At the rear, aside from the garage mentioned earlier, a power queen bed is hidden atop. That's where the real lovers of internal combustion engines should be sleeping. This area is also packed with plenty of storage space for supplies you may need during your off-road adventures.
In the dining room, you’ll find a sofa that hangs out in a slide-out, ready to offer more legroom for your guests, while a fully equipped kitchen allows you to prepare quite the large meals. A three-burner cooktop with a two-basin sink and faucet along with a traditional oven will have you cooking up five-star meals in no time. A large fridge is also found to keep the food for six folks nice and fresh.
rest your head. Believe it or not, a king-size bed comes standard. Room for storage and another slide-out are also found here. Access to the bathroom can be made from either the bedroom or the living room, to avoid disturbing anyone while sleeping.
One thing you’ll enjoy for sure is the large amount of space found in the restroom. A standing shower with room for a bench, sink, and faucet, and toilet off to the side, offers all you’ll need to keep clean. No airplane-sized bathroom features here.
Another notable area within the Gravity would have to be the entertainment center. A JBL Hi-Fi sound system with a subwoofer, wireless charging ports, and a TV are available. However, there are also two extra packages to choose from that offer DVD/CD/Radio entertainment, exterior speakers, cable TV, and satellite prep, and even reclining sofa seating.
One thing is for sure, with a toy hauler like this, your group of friends might be getting bigger this year. After all, the more, the merrier, and the Gravity is sure to fit into your plans.
