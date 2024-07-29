Gravit Dust Is a Perfect Marriage Between Gravel and Cargo Cycling: A True Adventure Bike

Just when you think you've seen it all, here's Hase Bikes with their latest innovation for the 2024 cycling year and those that follow. Yes, it's a cargo bike, but one built like very few, if any, others on the market. This is the Gravit Dust.
Folks, cycling has countless branches, and some of the fastest-growing trends are gravel and cargo bikes. Well, the crew at Hase Bikes, a Germany-based bicycle manufacturer, thought of twisting the two trends into what I can only call the most Frankensteinian machine I've encountered in recent years.
Now, to give us an idea of what we're up against here, let's take a closer look at the two dominant styles that inspired the Gravit. First, we'll talk about cargo bikes. Just as their name would suggest, these are specially designed two-wheelers with pedals, handlebars, drivetrain, the works, but that can also carry large loads and goods.
As for gravel bikes, this style of bicycle has been growing in popularity mainly because they offer a hybrid machine that can handle as wide a range of terrain as possible. With a gravel bike, you can ride around town on asphalt, and if you want, even take them out on unpaved country roads. Gravel bikes are also known to be the most reliable frame style for cross-country trips.
Typically, gravel bicycles have frames that blur the line between road and trail bikes, but they're most often suspension-less. Some manufacturers create frames specifically designed to reduce road chatter without any suspension properties, while others have begun using low-travel front forks.
Whenever I examine a bicycle, I like to explore the frame first, and here, nothing but good old aluminum is used to bring the Gravit to life. One neat feature of the frame is that it's telescopic, so it occupies a whole lot less space when being hauled around or stored, but most importantly, you can find the right position for you.
With those aluminum tubes, Hase creates a frame style that's clearly cargo, with an elongated down tube, the front wheel breaking away from the cockpit, and that cargo platform on top. It's here that you can load up to 440 lbs (200 kg) of total cargo.
One feature I've never seen on a cargo bike, or the ones I've encountered, to say the least, is a front suspension fork. But if we consider that the Gravit is designed to be taken off-road and on the longest of treks, a suspension fork just makes sense. Add a 26-inch tire at the rear and a 20-inch tire at the front, and we're basically done with the cargo side of things.
The question then remains: who is this bike for? Well, to give you an idea, take a look at the video below. There, you'll see the Gravit in the habitat that Hase had in mind when developing this two-wheeler. Better yet, you'll see it in use, helping adventurers carry things like tents, food and water, clothing, and blankets—everything they need to call any place in the wild their home.
Then again, if you're not into the wilder things this world has to offer, the Gravit can still be one hell of an efficient machine for city use. Just think about how much cash you'll save on gas since this one can even bring home a TV.
Speaking of savings, I was honestly surprised to see Hase selling the Gravit at a starting price of a tad under €3,800 ($4,100 at current exchange rates). If you really want to take things to the next level, why not throw a motor on the rear wheel and a few battery packs on the cargo platform, and you're off? Or, just check out Hase's City E Gravit and enjoy.
Well, take those two styles, blend them into what you see here today, and the result should be a two-wheeling workhorse that's ready to also be your weekend bronco, all the while carrying a few bits and pieces of hardware.
As for the gravel side of the story, Hase clearly messed around with the Gravit's geometry to ensure riders can enjoy the road ahead, but the most visible gravel feature is the cockpit. Here, we're looking at flare drop bars with Microshift XLC shifters and brake levers. It's also from here that you'll be moving a chain up and down a Sunrace cassette with 11-50T with the help of a Deore derailleur (Shimano). All that's tuned to just 11 speeds. With all that, a base Gravit weighs no more than 44 lbs.
