Graves Puts Out New Exhaust For Kawasaki ZX-10R

Graves Motorsports is happy to announce the introduction of the new 2016-2017 Kawasaki ZX-10R
Full Link Titanium Exhaust with Carbon Fiber Silencer. This is the same technology used by the company in the last 7 USA National Superbike Championships to win multiple titles.
The new Graves Titanium System is made out of the highest available aerospace-grade titanium and features precision tapered header pipes, balance cross-over tubes, and seamless laser welds.
All pipe joints have machined fittings for perfect flow and fit, and the head pipes mount to the cylinder head with 7075T65T billet hard anodized alloy flanges for a long-lasting life. The system also eliminates the stock catalytic converter to boost power and minimize weight, which makes it suitable only for track racing.
Material diameters, lengths, and the silencer core size were optimized for maximum power gain, especially when combined with Graves’ exclusive flash tune map.
In this setup, the ZX-10R makes a solid 15+ hp in the mid-range and 25+ on the top end of the rpm powerband, with similar gain in torque. The results are quite similar to what you can obtain using the Akrapovic counterpart
.
The Graves Diamond Shaped Carbon Silencer included with this Ti System is similar to the ones used on their factory Superbikes, enhancing the look of the ZX10R, and mounts directly to the motorcycle by using a stealth carbon fiber strap, saving weight and streamlining the look.
Moving on to the business side of this, the Graves Kawasaki ZX-10R Full Titanium Performance Exhaust System with header pipes and all mounting hardware is offered at $2,349, which is 160 bucks less than the Akrapovic variant which comes at an MSRP of $2,509.
Even better, you don’t have to look for a dealer as the exhaust can be ordered directly from GraveSport.com or by calling them at (01) 800-867-6480 (ext. 800).