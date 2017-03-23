autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Graves Puts Out New Exhaust For Kawasaki ZX-10R

 
23 Mar 2017, 14:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Graves Motorsports is happy to announce the introduction of the new 2016-2017 Kawasaki ZX-10R Full Link Titanium Exhaust with Carbon Fiber Silencer. This is the same technology used by the company in the last 7 USA National Superbike Championships to win multiple titles.
The new Graves Titanium System is made out of the highest available aerospace-grade titanium and features precision tapered header pipes, balance cross-over tubes, and seamless laser welds.

All pipe joints have machined fittings for perfect flow and fit, and the head pipes mount to the cylinder head with 7075T65T billet hard anodized alloy flanges for a long-lasting life. The system also eliminates the stock catalytic converter to boost power and minimize weight, which makes it suitable only for track racing.

Material diameters, lengths, and the silencer core size were optimized for maximum power gain, especially when combined with Graves’ exclusive flash tune map.

In this setup, the ZX-10R makes a solid 15+ hp in the mid-range and 25+ on the top end of the rpm powerband, with similar gain in torque. The results are quite similar to what you can obtain using the Akrapovic counterpart.

The Graves Diamond Shaped Carbon Silencer included with this Ti System is similar to the ones used on their factory Superbikes, enhancing the look of the ZX10R, and mounts directly to the motorcycle by using a stealth carbon fiber strap, saving weight and streamlining the look.

Moving on to the business side of this, the Graves Kawasaki ZX-10R Full Titanium Performance Exhaust System with header pipes and all mounting hardware is offered at $2,349, which is 160 bucks less than the Akrapovic variant which comes at an MSRP of $2,509.

Even better, you don’t have to look for a dealer as the exhaust can be ordered directly from GraveSport.com or by calling them at (01) 800-867-6480 (ext. 800).
bike accessories kawasaki motorcycles ZX-10R Superbike
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78